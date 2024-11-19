The Prime Minister’s confidence over Inheritance Tax changes is at odds with sentiments of farmers
Sir Keir Starmer says he is “absolutely confident” that the “vast majority of farms and farmers” will not be affected by changes to inheritance tax announced in the Budget.
But the numbers expected at the farming rally today and the strength of feeling at the National Farmers' Union (NFU) lobby tells a different story.
There is an acute sense of anxiety across agriculture. Anxiety that is threatening to boil over into disruption should the Government not reverse its plans to make changes to Inheritance Tax (IHT).
There is clearly a gap in the trust between government and people. Sir Keir may not be the architect of that mistrust, previous governments have eroded trust over recent years, there is still a great need for politicians of all stripes to rebuild trust with the public.
Not least with the farming community. If the current Government does believe food security is central to national security, then it would not risk alienating those that are central to putting food on the nation’s table.
It is evident that what is being dubbed the family farm tax puts food security at risk.
Even Baroness Mallalieu, who is a Labour peer and the president of the Countryside Alliance, says the changes “smell of incompetence”.
Pointing out discrepancies between Treasury and Defra data as to how many farms the changes would be impacted.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.