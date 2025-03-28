The Prime Minister’s pledge on transport in the North could be transformational for Yorkshire

Transport investment isn’t just about giving people shiny new stations and state-of-the-art trains. It is about unlocking opportunities.

For too long governments have been blind to the plight of the North when it comes to transport infrastructure. While the region is still stuck with Victorian infrastructure, London and the South East have some of the best in the world. The inequality is clear to see.

It means that businesses in London are able to expand at a far more rapid pace - talent is more mobile and clusters are easier to develop. A virtuous circle is born from simply having public transport that gets people to where they need to be quickly and efficiently. That is why the Prime Minister’s announcement for more funding for the North’s transport systems is to be welcomed as he pledged that the region would no longer be “held to ransom”.

Local leaders will be handed more than £1bn to boost transport services. This is alongside an additional £270m to improve buses and £330m for road maintenance.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks with members of the media during a visit to Camira Manufacturing Facility in Holmfirth. PIC: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

People in the North would be forgiven for dismissively rolling their eyes at what they see as another false promise. The past decade and a half have been defined by a litany of lies on transport in the region.

But the significance of a Prime Minister coming to Leeds and promising to spend twice as much on local transport in the North than the South, while relating his own experiences living in the city, should not be lost on anyone.

This announcement also effectively greenlit the much-needed Leeds to Bradford tram system.

