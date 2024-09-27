The Prime Minister’s visit to the US is good for Britain but challenges lay ahead on the world stage

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:45 BST
The Prime Minister’s trip to the US on Thursday was important for several reasons. Firstly, there is the escalating tensions in the Middle East that risk leading to further outbreaks of violence.

Secondly, it was also an opportunity for Sir Keir Starmer to build relationships with potentially the next US President.

There are those that would rather the British PM give Donald Trump a wide berth and not engage with the controversial former US President.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, given there is a very real chance that Trump could well return to the Oval Office, it would be not only bad for Britain but also for the West if Sir Keir was to avoid dialogue with the former US President.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking to the media in New York. PIC: Leon Neal/PA WirePrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking to the media in New York. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking to the media in New York. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

If anything, the trip has been a coup for British diplomacy. Britain and America has enjoyed a special relationship that goes beyond politics. It is a relationship that is culturally and ideologically aligned.

It is not so much about the individual personalities but the offices that they occupy and how respective offices work together moving forward.

By meeting Trump, Sir Keir is being pragmatic and showing leadership. In fact, Trump even had warm words for the PM saying he was “very nice” and “very popular”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the real test will be whether Sir Keir can help influence Trump when it comes to global issues. One of the most pressing of which is the war in Ukraine.

Can the PM get Trump to understand the consequences of capitulation in Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression for Europe and Western allies?

Ukraine and the trouble in the Middle East are issues that Britain need to lead on.

Related topics:BritainKeir StarmerDonald TrumpPrime Minister

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.