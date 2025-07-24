The Pupil Premium’s impact has been diluted, here’s what the Government needs to do to fix it - Matt Bromley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The policy will make a tangible, daily difference to thousands of children living in poverty. No teacher, parent, or child would deny the immediate benefit of a hot, nutritious lunch. But while this is certainly a welcome step, if the government is truly committed to tackling the root causes of educational disadvantage, then they must go further and address the issue of Pupil Premium funding.

The Pupil Premium, introduced in 2011, was designed to direct additional funding to schools to support disadvantaged pupils. Its purpose was clear: to reduce the attainment gap between those from low-income households and their more affluent, advantaged peers.

At its best, it empowered schools to put in place interventions that met the unique needs of their pupils: better quality teaching, in-class adaptations and additional interventions, support staff, tutoring, enrichment, pastoral care, and so on.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks to the media during a visit to a primary school. PIC: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

But over the past decade, its impact has been steadily diluted. In real terms, the funding has been eroded, with some schools subsuming it into their overall budgets to plug growing gaps, and accountability pressures have sometimes limited schools’ ability to use the money in ways that reflect their local context.

Free school meals matter. Hunger is undoubtedly a barrier to learning.

While free school meals eligibility has been widened, the government has said the change will not be backdated. That means newly eligible children will not automatically count towards the Pupil Premium allocations schools receive. In other words, the link between meals and money - the mechanism designed to direct extra support to schools with rising levels of disadvantage - has been broken.

This is more than a technical detail. It means schools experiencing an increase in pupil poverty will not receive the funding they need. Hungry children may now eat - but will they get the specialist academic support and pastoral care that helps level the playing field and ensures a child’s birth does not also become their life’s destiny?

The real danger is that we treat the symptom, not the cause. Poverty in education is not just about empty stomachs; it’s about access to knowledge, to opportunity, to hope. And it is here that Pupil Premium funding remains vital. But it must reflect actual need. It must be sufficient in scale, flexible in use, and sensitive to the realities schools are facing.

If the Chancellor wants this spending review to be remembered as the moment that we began to truly level the playing field and reverse over a decade of declining living standards and the widening of the divide between rich and poor, then she must take the next step. She must commit to reviewing and restoring Pupil Premium funding, including reconsidering the decision not to backdate eligibility. Otherwise, we risk letting a well-intentioned policy become a missed opportunity.