The Queen puts duty first on Remembrance Day – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet Her Majesty’s intention to attend tomorrow’s service in Whitehall, so soon after spending a precautionary night in hospital, is a legacy of her own formative years growing up in wartime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our indomitable monarch is also honouring the tradition set by her parents – and in particular the Queen Mother who attended the corresponding service in 2001 three months after her 100th birthday.

The Queen at last year's remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall.

Just like her mother two decades ago, the Queen will step out onto a Foreign Office balcony moments before the solemn service, and national silence, and then the Prince of Wales will lay a wreath at the foot of her Cenotaph on her behalf. But while the Queen’s own advancing years – she is now 95 – has prompted concerns about her health, more so after Prince Philip’s death, she will want the focus to be on the actual act of remembrance, marchpast of Britain’s dwindling number of Second World War veterans and sincere hope that this century is more peaceful than the last.

Meanwhile this year’s events take on added symbolism because they also mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion, a charity that has been tireless in raising funds for the Armed Forces through the annual poppy appeal and ensuring that the sacrifices of previous generations are never forgotten. And that they will not be is thanks – in no small part – to the unerring example set by the Queen over the past 70 years.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.