The real cost of the court delays is in the lives it ruins - James Gray

The Crown Court centre in Leeds has 14 courtrooms. Each courtroom could open five days a week for around 50 weeks a year.

Across the court-building, that is 3,500 days the court could sit to hear criminal cases but courts are not free to operate at full capacity.

The cost of running courts is calculated by ‘sitting days’ and the number of ‘sitting days’ a court is permitted varies according to the prevailing fiscal wisdom.

James Gray

In 2009/10, the court centre in Leeds was permitted 2,779 ‘sitting days’; in 2011/12, it was reduced to 2,318, leaving it to operate at around two thirds of its capacity.

Restrictions on ‘sitting days’ were similarly imposed across the jurisdiction.

In 2011, the crown court estate across England and Wales of which Leeds has a pivotal role for Yorkshire was, in total, allowed 109,269 ‘sitting days’.

By 2019, that had been cut to 88,958. The inevitable consequence was that a long queue started to form at the door of the crown court.

In 2014, the queue nationally had 55,000 cases in it; by 2021 it had 60,000 and at last official count around 77,000.

The pandemic did not help and criminal defence barristers held a walk-out across several weeks in the summer of 2022 but the impact on the queue of these events merely exacerbated an already chronic problem the consequences of which fell on us all.

As the queue grew, so did the prison population. The number of remand prisoners awaiting trial doubled from around 8,800 in 2018 to over 17,000 in 2024.

It costs around £55,000 to keep someone in prison for a year. The £451m spent on the additional remand prisoners might have been better spent on opening a few more courtrooms but this is merely economics.

The real cost of the delay is in the lives it ruins. In parts of our jurisdiction, trials are now being fixed for 2029.

Trial dates are only fixed after a case makes it to court which is now sometimes two years after first reporting as a consequence of the woeful underfunding of the police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

The delays are worsening. In the five to seven or so years that may now lapse between incident and trial, memories will inevitably fade, distort or disappear altogether.

Is it sensible to expect a witness to recall exactly what happened when a fight broke-out in a bar one Saturday night five years ago? Is the person we sentence at the age of 23 the same person who committed the offence at the age of 18?

In 2024, 325 complainants in rape cases walked away from the court process after charge causing prosecutions to collapse (up from 62 in 2019).

There is no available data on why but, the unbearable strain of waiting years to relive the most traumatic experience of their lives might explain why some turned their back on the justice system.

Those people, their families and friends will now almost certainly carry with them an enduring belief that the state failed them and the rule of law is a mere shibboleth of theoreticians lucky enough not to encounter the criminal justice system up-close.

Delays of five to seven years are scandalous and drastic measures are necessary to reverse the decline.

We have reposed our trust in juries for centuries and for very good reason.

It is not a cheap nor the only system but it is the fairest and fairness is all that really matters in a criminal trial.

There will and should be much debate about the proposals at the heart of which should be a concern to maintain a fair system. We should think very carefully before removing the right to trial by jury.

Once it is removed, it will not return. Pragmatism is essential but fundamental principles must not yield to expediency. We must eliminate the delay but not at the expense of fairness.