The rhetoric has not matched the reality when it comes to getting people into work

For all the talk of economic growth no party has put forward proposals on how it intends to tackle the perennial problem of the economically inactive.

A groundbreaking new study shows that a ‘hidden army’ of three million would-be workers are locked inside Britain’s failing welfare system.

This puts pressure on multiple fronts. Firstly, there is the economic impact, secondly it also impacts the public purse. Then there is also the worsening physical and mental health outcomes.

The Pathways to Work Commission’s report is eye-opening. It found that seven in 10 people classed as economically inactive would take a job aligned with their skills, interests and circumstances.

A file photo of a Job Centre Plus. PIC: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

It’s not as simple as clamping down on benefits. Punitive measures are not going to solve what is a complex and nuanced issue.

Ill-health is the biggest driver of rising levels of economic inactivity. However, there has been little emphasis on tackling health outcomes.

In fact, health professionals have long warned about worsening outcomes in left behind communities.

Toughening benefits rules without addressing health is hugely misguided.

The Commission found that for more than 90 per cent of economically inactive residents, there is very limited regular contact with the wider support services that could help them realise their aspirations for paid employment.

This is where rhetoric doesn’t mean reality. If the country wants to reduce the number of people classed as economically inactive then a proactive support network needs to be put in place.