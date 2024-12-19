The rise in deaths caused by drinking is a cause for alarm - The Yorkshire Post says
That’s not to be discouraged but there is clearly a conversation to be had over what has been described by health experts as an “alarming trend” in deaths caused by drinking.
The Alcohol Health Alliance (AHA) highlights how deaths caused “solely by alcohol have increased by a catastrophic 42 per cent since 2019”.
The AHA is urging the Government to take action and not leave what is an escalating crisis unchecked. While few people would welcome the state overreaching, there are wider impacts such as those on the NHS that also need to be considered.
Following the pandemic, there has been a shift in drinking habits. More and more people now tend to stay at home and drink, rather than doing so in a social setting. That removes some of the guardrails that come with being out in the open with friends and family.
The checks and balances of drinkers having friends and acquaintances, capable of suggesting when enough is enough, are no longer there.
This will only be exacerbated by the damaging trend of pub closures that we have seen across the country. Nearly 500 pubs have closed in Yorkshire since 2019, analysis revealed in this newspaper a couple of months ago showed. Therefore there is no one to call time for those who may have had one too many.
With alcohol becoming cheaper, there needs to be a far greater awareness of the dangers that it presents.
Attitudes are beginning to change when it comes to younger generations, who are increasingly opting for low or no alcohol alternatives.
