The Shared Prosperity Fund has delivered results in North Yorkshire - Carl Les

Last Friday I was very pleased to attend an event in Harrogate to celebrate the completion of three years of the Shared Prosperity Fund in North Yorkshire. I have chaired the Local Partnership Group of this initiative since it was introduced, but when you are so close to the detailed project reports on a regular basis, it’s good to step back and see the scheme in its entirety.

We came together to share some of the successes by listening to real-life recipients saying what it was actually like for them. We looked at the evaluation activity that supported the allocation of funds, thinking about the good aspects and reflecting on what can be done better. Finally we did a bit of crystal-ball gazing as the first four years of the Fund will come to an end, wondering and hoping what will come next, if at all. Gathered together our collective hope is that this is not a final year, but a transition one.

In 2022, North Yorkshire was awarded £16.9m and a further £5.4m from the Rural England Prosperity Fund. This was the second largest total amount in England and is an irony compared to the present day where we are the largest loser of central government-derived rural funding.

Hopefully the government will see the successes we have enabled with the programmes, levering in even more matched funds, £22m SPF produced a match of £16.6m, and that there will be a sense of fairness about its continuation. Although the government complains continually about a hidden deficit in public funds, whether that is right or not, this SPF was created as a part of the savings made by not sending monies to Europe. That situation continues.

We live in a time of great change. We have only to watch again the unprecedented and disgraceful actions that were played out in the Oval Office last Friday. Diplomacy, the art of respectful negotiation, died. The bullies ganged up and took over the playground. We can only hope it wasn`t the 10 minutes that changed the world forever.

Locally we have had the biggest change to the wiring of local government since 1974. Having done that, we then took the first steps towards devolution in York and North Yorkshire, by creating a Combined Authority, then electing our first Mayor. Introducing the SPF was a steep learning curve for us, a significant change to how we work in local government, especially in how to passport funding for Place, for Productivity and for Skills.

We needed more partnership working than ever between many bodies and people, so we formed a Local Partnership Group which I was privileged to chair, and the residents of North Yorkshire should be thankful for the time and input of the members of that group, all voluntarily given. We should be even more grateful to the people who came together to form working groups around a number of themes, Place, Productivity, Communities, Decarbonisation and People. These groups made up of subject matter experts were the real value added part of the programme. Again their time and expertise, freely given.

Targets were set and in many cases were achieved…by some margin. We thought it right to try to help 25 individuals with mental and physical health issues to gain employment. Who could argue with such a good cause? The projects supported 230 people.

550 businesses were targeted to receive non-financial support. Actually 1,500 were recipients. 70 volunteering opportunities were targeted, 12,250 were created. This isn’t about overcautious or poor targeting. This was about the extent that the programme created interest and started to fly, driven by the enthusiasm of the promoters and the willingness of the Council to get the money out the door as quickly but correctly accountable as possible.

Evaluation at December`s board showed that 53 per cent had been spent, but 46 per cent still to be spent was contracted , with only 1 per cent ‘in contracting’.

Spending was across the County, with the geographic discrepancy of projects ranging between 11 per cent and 20 per cent. Projects were funded by how good they were, not where they were. 1,308 local events or activities were supported. 40 tourism, cultural or heritage assets were created or improved, 72 potential entrepreneurs were assisted to be enterprise-ready. 60 households were receiving support to decarbonise and 814 people were taking part in work experience programmes. 2,000 jobs were created or safeguarded.

Year four will continue to support existing projects although the funding has dropped to £8.7m and will be administered by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority across the region. That quantum is disappointing. Let’s hope the lessons learnt will not be lost, nor the momentum we have built up and that North Yorkshire will continue to benefit.