The solution to bridging the North-South divide is here in the region - The Yorkshire Post says

The Government’s failures when it comes to levelling up have been laid bare by successive reports this week.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group Child of the North’s report showed that children in the North are some of the least protected from the current cost of living crisis, with child poverty higher in the North than the rest of England.

Then the leading think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) highlighted how the region’s economy was being hobbled.

Yet round two of the Levelling Up fund saw the region shortchanged again. Yorkshire received the least amount of money per person, outside of London, in the latest round.

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester. PIC: James Speakman/PA Wire

It is a surprise that business and civic leaders are still willing to engage with the Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove, who took to the stage at the Convention of the North.

Mr Gove, who has a reputation for being a sharp political operator, surely cannot be unaware of the level of discontent at the failure to level up in this neck of the woods.

It feels like we're making the same arguments over and over again but that’s because the stakes couldn’t be higher.But this isn’t about the region going cap in hand to Westminster asking for more money. Levelling up to those of us in Yorkshire at least is about opportunity and unlocking it.