The sooner people seek help for hearing loss the better - Emily Woodmansey

It doesn’t impact every generation, it can skip some, but fundamentally some types of hearing loss are inherited through genetic changes. In the UK around 1-2 children in every thousand are born with permanent hearing loss and genetics play a part in about half of these cases.

Losing your hearing when you are older is exactly the same and researchers are beginning to discover which genes cause hearing loss, which will hopefully result in identifying people more at risk and being able to intervene sooner and help them.

Sudden hearing loss is something that could happen immediately or over a few weeks, with symptoms including balance issues or tinnitus, so it is always important to get any changes checked out. There are many causes for it happening including infections, physical injury or even side effects of medication. What is important is to ring 111 immediately and take medical advice.

Emily Woodmansey is the managing director of The Hearing Suite.

Steps can be taken in some cases to prevent it happening, but seeing an ear, nose and throat specialist is so important, which is why we employ one as part of the work we do at The Hearing Suite.

Factors that cause other types of hearing loss tend to relate to infection, trauma or are noise related. Noise is a much bigger issue than people realise and can result from one loud noise, to being subjected to loud noises over a period of time. This can be problematic for specific careers or employment situations and the best advice is that if you are unable to hear people speaking, then the music or noise is too loud. Whether this is in a workplace or social setting, you have to prioritise your own hearing. When hearing loss happens relating to noise, one of the first symptoms is losing higher frequencies and then the lower ones – both being signs to get help.

More recently in the press there has been coverage of gene therapy for children born with hearing loss. They have concluded that one of the genetic causes is when the otoferlin (OTOF) gene doesn’t work properly. To overcome this, injecting copies of the normal OFOT gene into the inner ear, the sensory cells will be able to function so they can respond to sound and activate the auditory nerve to send impulses to the brain. This groundbreaking approach has now successfully reversed hearing loss in five children and is now moving forwards in terms of the help it could give.

For anyone experiencing hearing loss, the most important thing is to get help, as the majority of cases are not able to be cured, but there are a significant number of devices and help out there. We have an extensive range of hearing aids which are now so discreet, they are not visible and make a huge difference to someone’s ability to both hear and in turn socialise. So many people hide away unnecessarily from social settings due to the embarrassment hearing loss can cause.

We also compliment hearing aids with other support, including lip reading classes and more.

With the right support, anyone with hearing difficulties can live active and social lives, which everyone is entitled to have.