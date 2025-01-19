The state of the nation is no surprise given the zombie organisations that plague it - David Behrens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who are these ‘experts’? And if they are constantly being surprised, are they really experts at all? Or are they just stumbling around in the dark like the rest of us?

Partly it’s the media’s fault. We invent convenient tags for groups of people, irrespective of whether the cap fits. Boffins, scientists, pollsters: these have become interchangeable, off-the-peg terms for anyone with an agenda to peddle. Yet the national economy seems increasingly to hinge on what they say.

For the last fortnight the news has been awash with dire warnings from ‘experts’ in the City about fluctuations in the value of government bonds brought on by lack of confidence in a Chancellor and other ministers performing U-turns like drunks in a revolving door.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves recording a broadcast clip in Downing Street. PIC: PA Video/PA Wire

One can see why investors have lost faith; we all have. No-one seems to have a clue where Britain is heading or how it’s going to get there. And that may be because in pursuing their holy grail of economic growth, Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have allowed themselves to be tossed on the breeze of unstable bond markets while ignoring more obvious red flags.

Chief among these – and this is something on which ‘experts’ actually seem to agree – is that our economy is disproportionately weighed down by so-called zombie companies: high-risk, stagnant and often monopolistic entities with no excess cash to invest in growth.

Zombie firms have stalked the UK for years now, staggering along without ever turning a profit and barely able to pay even the interest on their loans. But while the phrase was coined to identify private companies on the verge of going out of business, it applies tenfold to the giant utilities that turn over infinitely more money and employ vastly more people yet behave as if they are responsible to no-one.

Some are publicly owned; many have bounced between public and private control as their circumstances dictate. Water suppliers and train operators are obvious examples, standing as ignoble two-fingered salutes to the rest of us.

By way of example, Yorkshire Water’s announcement of a 41 per cent hike in bills last month was accompanied by its chief executive Nicola Shaw defending her own £371,000 bonus on the grounds that it wasn’t being paid directly by customers.

“My shareholders are paying for that bonus and want to make sure I am incentivised,” she said. Does that sound like a good investment to you? In most companies the threat of being shown the door if you don’t shape up is incentive enough.

Meanwhile, employees of non-zombie companies struggling back to work after Christmas found their trains were cancelled because drivers had refused to walk through the snow to their cabs. And in Hull this week the train drivers’ union Aslef was balloting on strike action because one of its members had been fired on a disciplinary matter.

They had a point in one respect only: it’s wrong to single out one person when everyone in the organisation needs a kick up the backside.

This unreliability of public transport trickles down into other parts of the zombie economy: last week a union vetoed efforts to force its members to stop working from home because it would be “Victorian” to make them suffer “the stress of the daily commute”.

The most egregious example of anti-productivity was Northern Rail reportedly going cap in hand to the Treasury for more money to placate conductors they’d asked to work on Sundays – this barely six months after handing out inflation-busting pay rises that were supposed to stabilise industrial relations but instead triggered a slew of ‘me, too’ demands by rival unions.

It is exactly the type of behaviour that destroys confidence, deters investors and inhibits growth and if the Government is serious about adding value to the economy this is where it needs to wreak change.

It’s not a problem limited to the water and rail industries; it’s endemic in the boardrooms and shop floors of all our public utilities, and the outsourcing cartels through which they contract services. And it’s no use the Chancellor disappearing to China in search of a solution; the problem is on her doorstep.