The summer crackdown on crime should be the norm
A lot of people no longer have the confidence to venture out because of the lawlessness that they see on our streets. And that has an adverse effect on our towns and cities.
Adopting a soft touch to petty crime has led to an escalation in the frequency of it. And consequently there has also been an increase in violence.
Shop workers are now having to wear body cameras and supermarkets are having to security tag everything.
While a police crackdown on petty crime over the summer is welcome, the reality is that much more needs to be done.
The crackdown is what the people want to be the norm. Robust application of law and order would not require targeted crackdowns.
There is a lack of a deterrent with shoplifters getting away with a slap on the wrist and a blind eye being turned at anti-social behaviour.
This stems from a rot that has set in over the past decade in the criminal justice system. Cuts to policing numbers, increased bureaucracy for forces, misguided priorities.
On top of that there is a lack of prison capacity to suitably punish offenders.
While it is easy to allow the gloom to prevail, there is an opportunity here for people to support independent traders in smaller towns. Towns where there is pride in place. These small businesses need our support more than ever before as they play such an important role in giving them their unique characteristics.