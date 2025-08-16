The summer crackdown on crime should be the norm

There’s a sense that petty crime is being treated as just a nuisance but it’s far more sinister than that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of people no longer have the confidence to venture out because of the lawlessness that they see on our streets. And that has an adverse effect on our towns and cities.

Adopting a soft touch to petty crime has led to an escalation in the frequency of it. And consequently there has also been an increase in violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shop workers are now having to wear body cameras and supermarkets are having to security tag everything.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden with police officers earlier this year. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

While a police crackdown on petty crime over the summer is welcome, the reality is that much more needs to be done.

The crackdown is what the people want to be the norm. Robust application of law and order would not require targeted crackdowns.

There is a lack of a deterrent with shoplifters getting away with a slap on the wrist and a blind eye being turned at anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This stems from a rot that has set in over the past decade in the criminal justice system. Cuts to policing numbers, increased bureaucracy for forces, misguided priorities.

On top of that there is a lack of prison capacity to suitably punish offenders.