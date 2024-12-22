The theatricality and broadness of Mrs Brown’s Boys is to be admired - David Behrens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Christmas with no Archbishop of Canterbury is almost as unthinkable as one without Morecambe and Wise – if not in audience terms then symbolically. Eric and Ernie were watched by 25m people in the 1970s; the Primate of All England fills the first few pews if he’s lucky.

So in his absence the silliest costume of the season will be worn by the dragged-up Brendan O’Carroll in Mrs Brown’s Boys. It’s a show I tend to avoid; it’s not my type of humour. But I admire the theatricality and broadness of it. It harks back to a tradition of provincial comedy with which television has never been completely comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s a shame because when it’s done well it’s more popular than almost anything. Mrs Brown has been a staple of BBC One for 14 years and was on stage and on the radio before that. My theory is that it’s survived for so long because the BBC doesn’t fully understand it; they assume it’s laced with postmodern irony when in fact it’s just smutty. The day they cotton on is the day it’s pulled from the schedules faster than you can say Celebrity Masterchef.

A photo from Mrs Brown's Boys. PIC: BBC Studios/Elaine Livingston.

Back in the 1960s Round The Horne thrived in the same circumstances. The mandarins at the Home Service had no idea Barry Took and Marty Feldman’s scripts were laced with fairground innuendo that would have made a beetroot blush. It was left to the rest of the country to keep the secret – including the teenage me, listening surreptitiously on a valve radio after lights out and trying to stifle my laughter.

On TV at the same time the Corporation was said to be aghast at the success of Meet The Wife, an unusually broad northern comedy starring Thora Hird and the great Grimsby comedian Freddie Frinton. It wasn’t coarse but its working-class milieu sat uncomfortably with the Wendy Craig and Derek Nimmo types who populated most of the rest of the comedy output. It is, by the way, the only sitcom to have been immortalised in a Beatles lyric. “Time for tea and Meet The Wife”, wrote John Lennon, apparently while half watching it. (You’ll thank me for telling you that when it comes up in your Christmas cracker quiz.)

A decade later, Are You Being Served? was similarly unpopular among executives who deplored its double entendres but realised its popularity depended on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV, on the other hand, revelled in ribaldry with seaside postcard shows like On The Buses and Nearest and Dearest, in which Jimmy Jewel and the malaprop-prone Hylda Baker pretended to run a pickle factory. This was perhaps the closest ancestor to Mrs Brown’s Boys for although its stars did not have to change gender, it came from the same strain of pantomime crossdressing. Baker’s stage stooge, ‘Cynthia’, was actually a tall man in drag.

Panto is enjoying a resurgence, according to an enjoyable Gyles Brandreth documentary on Sky Arts last weekend. No longer the ugly sister of legitimate theatre, it is attracting headline TV stars in the way it did 50 years ago. And why not? It’s hard to remain condescending and aloof about men dressing as dames and women as principal boys when RuPaul is doing more or less the same thing in prime time.

Yorkshire was the spiritual home of pantomime in the 20th century and its shrine was the Bradford Alhambra where the proprietor Francis Laidler put on the most elaborate shows to be found anywhere north of the London Palladium and south of the Glasgow Empire.

I saw Charlie Drake there as Baron Hardup (matching his real-life situation) and it was wonderful to watch an old pro connecting with an audience of children who hadn’t a clue who he was. By the second scene they were in the palm of his hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the first panto I was taken to see starred one of the true greats of northern comedy and a name almost completely forgotten now. Danny Ross was the idiot sidekick to the perpetual schoolboy Jimmy Clitheroe and he was a master of physical comedy. If you watch him with Arthur Askey in a 1955 film called The Love Match you’ll see him trip, fall to the floor and rise again in a single, fluid movement that must have required limbs of pure Plasticine. I’ve replayed it 50 times and I still don’t know how it was done.