The three ways we are transforming the UK's approach to international development: Jenny Chapman

We must not just pay lip service to what our partners tell us. When we say partnership and not paternalism – we have to mean it.

The solutions of 2005 are not the solutions of 2025.

And with environmental shocks, health crises, and more conflicts than at any time since the middle of the last century, all hitting the poorest hardest, we have to face up to reality.

Jenny Chapman gave a speech to the G20 meeting in South Africa

This is the only way to rise to the global challenge that Nelson Mandela gave us – to Make Poverty History.

There are three specific ways in which we are transforming the UK’s approach.

One – we are listening. Our new approach is already informing our new strategy. But there is a long way to go.

New leadership from across the globe is changing what is possible, again. Powerful voices like President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina. The new Commonwealth Secretary General, Shirley Botchwey. Nigerian Health Minister, Muhammad Ali Pate.

These are just a few of the 47 African governments and multilateral bodies, and over 200 businesses and communities that the UK has consulted – following our Foreign Secretary’s visit to Cape Town last year.

Two – we are thinking like investors, not donors, and bringing all the UK’s strengths to the table.

In partnership, we can share everything from world-class health and tech know-how, to new ways of getting finance flowing into emerging and developing markets – from the world’s green finance hub in London.

I saw some of this at an agri-business, with British International Investment helping to create 400 local jobs. Critical for the economy and for supporting South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership.

We’re making headway on getting money in place before disasters hit, and unlocking private capital – as we discussed together in Seville, at FFD4 a few weeks ago.

The private sector is vital – which is why we matched private funding for the vaccine alliance Gavi, so we can get new ideas and fresh thinking into how we keep our populations healthy.

And third – this is all part of our shared mission for economic growth and opportunity. That is how we get countries on a journey out of development and aid – and help millions more people out of poverty.

So, I want to thank the South African Presidency for choosing themes for the G20 that go to the heart of how we can work together.

On illicit finance – my friend the Foreign Secretary is leading the UK’s efforts to tackle this shared challenge, and he will host a global conference.

There is more though for us all to do – to give people confidence that they can trust governments to use their money well, and combat criminals laundering money through the world’s financial centres.

And on social protection – together, we are developing systems every government needs, to reach the most vulnerable people facing hunger and poverty.

That includes the work my colleague Lord Collins is co-leading, alongside Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister – to make sure this can be felt in the most fragile places on earth.

Finally, these auspicious occasions, as I am sure you all know, can happen with such frequency that we show up and we repeat positions we have been stuck on for years. But instead, I want to use every occasion we come together as an opportunity to leave ‘business as usual’ behind – and push for the change we all know is needed.

So we are going to work together, harder – to secure reform at the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.

To improve and expand the G20’s approach to debt, ahead of the leaders summit.

To back Brazil’s work to make the next climate summit count.

And to champion ambition and innovation at the African Development Bank – as well as the replenishment of the Global Fund, that we are proud to co-host alongside South Africa.

This is how we remake development for the next 20 years. Making sure we don’t wait decades to meet in Africa again.

Starting with the idea that we need to learn from one another – and drop the old idea that ‘we know best’.

And facing up to reality. So we listen to our partners. Think like investors. And bringing all our strengths to bear, in pursuit of the economic growth and opportunity that we need – to help millions more people put poverty behind them.