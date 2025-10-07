The Tories have a long way to go to win over alienated farming communities

If the Conservatives are going to claw back ground and retain their footing as a political force then they need to reconnect with their roots.

A key constituent that the Tories need to engage with are rural voters. The fact that Labour has sold these communities short does not mean that the Tories can expect for voters to fall into their lap.

Shadow Defra Secretary Victoria Atkins says there is a food and farming emergency but a clear strategy is needed as to how the Conservatives would do things differently. Shredding punitive taxes introduced by Labour should only be a start.

The reality is that it is going to be hard for the Conservative party to position itself favourably with farmers. In Government, the Tories veered from uninspiring to incompetent on agricultural policy.

Farmers busy harvesting. PIC: James Hardisty

There is also the spectre of Reform when it comes to rural constituencies. Many voters in the countryside will find Nigel Farage’s straight talking quite appealing. But it won’t do to simply emulate the Reform leader and his party.

The Conservatives to articulate how it is going to protect British farmers in a post-Brexit environment. Britain needs to strike deals with new markets. However, this cannot come at the cost of food and animal welfare standards.

British farmers were sold out when the Tories struck the UK-Australia trade deal. It was one of the reasons why farmers abandoned the Tories at the previous General Election.

Farmers are by their very nature pragmatic and the Tories need to show that they are willing to provide a serious alternative that will deliver for the countryside.