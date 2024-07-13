The Tour of Britain cycle race will enable us to show the world a warm South Yorkshire welcome - Sir Steve Houghton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of residents and visitors will be able to catch the cream of men’s cycling talent racing across South Yorkshire against the backdrop of our stunning countryside and attractive towns and villages.

The Tour of Britain is one of the country’s most spectacular and prestigious sporting events. Since the Tour of Britain was last here in South Yorkshire, the county has hosted a variety of hugely popular elite cycling events including a stage of the Tour de France, and also the Tour de Yorkshire. Both included Barnsley and both were hugely popular and attracted thousands of visitors. Now the Tour of Britain is reaffirming Yorkshire’s place on the elite cycling map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Centre, well-versed at hosting major events, will be hosting the start line, and with our growing reputation in Barnsley for staging a variety of popular and successful events, I’m extremely proud to say that our town centre will be hosting the all-important finish line.

Stage three from Goole to Beverley of the Tour of Britain last year. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

This third day of the six-day tour stage is an all-South Yorkshire affair, with large sections of route through Rotherham and Doncaster challenging the riders as they make their way out of Sheffield heading for some challenging climbs through Barnsley’s beautiful countryside and on to the final sprint for the finish.

In Barnsley, we have a beautiful borough which we’re proud to show to a global TV audience of millions as the race meanders through our towns and villages, and our recently transformed town centre will be the perfect backdrop to the culmination of day three of the tour.

Many readers will know how radically Barnsley Town Centre has changed in recent years, and those who don’t, I urge you to come and see. With The Glass Works development at its heart, our town centre was reimagined with exactly this sort of event in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cycling has deep roots in Barnsley with a history stretching back more than a century. The town has a passionate cycling community, supported by numerous local clubs and events that celebrate the sport year-round.

Hosting the Tour of Britain here is a testament to our commitment to promoting cycling at all levels, from grassroots to elite. It's an opportunity for our residents to see their cycling heroes up close and be inspired to take up the sport themselves.

The Tour of Britain is more than just a race; it is an opportunity to inspire a healthier, more active, and sustainable community while boosting our local economy. We’re encouraging schools to get involved so our young people can be inspired to be more active and healthy, and also to see there’s no limit to what they can achieve.

We’re ready to give a warm welcome to visitors from across Yorkshire and further afield, to come and share the excitement of elite sport and see South Yorkshire shine on a global stage. It’s an opportunity to tell our story, showcase our rich industrial heritage, cultural landmarks, and the warm, welcoming nature of our people.

The Tour of Britain is a true spectacle of professional cycling and we can’t wait for Barnsley to host the final leg of the South Yorkshire Stage.