The treaty that binds the US and Britain to protect Ukraine is being overlooked - Paul Andrews

Let’s put this in context. On December 5, 1994, at Budapest, the Russian, Ukraine, the USA and UK governments signed an international treaty called the “memorandum on security assurances in connection with Ukraine’s accession to the Treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons”.

The terms of the treaty can be summarised as follows: Ukraine was to give up and destroy 1,900 nuclear war heads, and in return the other parties to the memorandum undertook to guaranty the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Each of the 1,900 nuclear warheads had 27 times the explosive force of the bomb which destroyed Hiroshima.

King Charles III meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine had every right to expect the UK and USA to intervene – not just by providing weapons and money – but by boots on the ground. So, on the basis of the assurances given in the treaty, Ukraine could reasonably expect overwhelming assistance against the Russian invaders. So, resistance was by no means futile, and, with the support of such powerful allies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could reasonably have expected to win the war.

Boots on the ground is a difficult and uncomfortable issue which journalists and politicians avoid. The point is that Ukraine should never have been asked to give up its nuclear arsenal if America and UK had not been prepared to enforce the treaty – if necessary, by boots on the ground. And what use is an American “backstop” anyway if America does not now regard itself bound by the guaranty it gave Ukraine under the treaty 30 years ago?

When Ukraine asked for assistance, a weak US president, confronted by Russian lies and propaganda, was only prepared to provide just enough assistance to prevent Ukraine’s defeat. It was always too little too late. If the USA, UK and other western democracies had shown stronger resolve at the start, the war need never have gone on for so long, and if any country is responsible for this, it is not Ukraine.

Now we have a venal USA government which seems intent on extortion. They want paying for the assistance provided to date. They demand reparations from the victim and not from the aggressor, from the ally and not from the enemy. The billionaire plutocrats who now rule the USA hover like vultures over Ukraine’s rare earth mineral wealth.

The truth is that there is nothing in the treaty which requires Ukraine to compensate any other country for the cost of enforcing its terms. Ukraine paid for the guarantees given by the UK and USA by surrendering its nuclear arsenal.

President Trump has so far turned out to be as bad as many people feared. If the American people could elect a convicted felon and consummate liar to be president, the USA has become an unreliable ally. So, a way has to be found of resisting aggression without America. This means that somehow the UK, the EU and NATO countries, the commonwealth and other nations need to work together to defend the free world, and this could well mean “boots on the ground”.