The valuable lessons that can be learned from Yorkshire’s food and drink sector

YORKSHIRE’S food and drink sector is nothing short of world-class with an array of producers, small and large, tantalising tastebuds across the globe. None epitomise the excellence of food and drink more than Bettys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an excellence underpinned by serious expertise such as that of archivist Alex Hutchinson, who is also a historian, broadcaster and author.

Prior to joining Bettys, she spent more than a decade at another great Yorkshire food institution Rowntrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In The Yorkshire Post Magazine, Ms Hutchinson details the different profiles of chocolate in a way only someone with a deep passion for food can.

Bettys archivist Alex Hutchinson is also an historian, archivist and author. PIC: Simon Hulme

It isn’t just about good tasting chocolate but it is a matter of heritage. Bettys was founded by Frederick Belmont, who was trained extensively in the art of chocolate-making in his native Switzerland, Marseilles and Paris.

As Christmas comes into view, many people will be turning their attention to treating themselves and their family and friends. That is why it is as good a time of the year as any to celebrate all that Yorkshire offers when it comes to food and drink.

These businesses not only provide delicious food and drink, they are also a key cornerstone of the economy. Employing people directly and indirectly through important supply chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hutchinson is looking to help people appreciate not only the taste of chocolate but what goes into it and the reality of how cocoa is harvested.

The more understanding of the provenance of food and what goes into making it, the more appreciative people will be.

The story of how Frazer’s Coffee Roasters was founded embodies what makes the small business sector in Yorkshire so great.

Founder Frazer Habershon stands as an inspiration to anyone looking to overcome adversity and to do good in the world. He is also a great example of the entrepreneurial spirit that courses through this region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old was brought up on the Manor Estate in Sheffield and gained his love of food and drink from the different cultures in the area.

After being knocked off his push bike and suffering damage to his brain and long-term health and neurological complications, Mr Habershon had to find a way of getting back to full-time work.

He decided to set up an ethical roastery to give back to the city and community of Sheffield.