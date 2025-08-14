The war in Ukraine needs to end but it cannot be on Putin’s terms
Allowing Russia to get away with its landgrab will only further increase the threat posed by Vladimir Putin.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer co-chaired a meeting with pro-Ukraine allies on Wednesday after a call with Trump and European leaders about ending the war.
The call between European and US leaders came ahead of the expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
If Trump wants to carve out a legacy for himself as a peacemaker and reinforce his image as a strong man, then he needs to stare down Putin. So far the US President has been more than happy to push Ukraine around but has done little to get Putin to heel.
While Putin and Trump posture, the reality is that the bloodshed continues. Ukrainians continue to live under the cloud of aggression. It is worth remembering that many Russian lives have also been upturned.
What these talks will also show is how influential Britain is on the global stage. Starmer seems to be one of the few world leaders that is capable of getting into Trump’s ear.
The PM was also able to take the lead on cobbling together the Coalition of the Willing, an international effort to support Ukraine towards a lasting peace, led by the UK, France and Ukraine.
However, the true power lies with the US and Trump should show that he is willing to wield it on behalf of Ukraine.