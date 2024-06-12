The weather is so bad at the farm on the M62 we've had to put the heating on - Jo Thorp

Our pile of old sawn up fencing posts and pallets is suddenly looking quite depleted as the log burner makes light work of the dry wood. With another week of unsettled weather forecast our hopes of getting some grass cut are looking poor.

Whilst we’ve been stuck on the farm marking lambs and getting them back to their summer grazing, the neighbouring fields have had their first cut and the sun has shone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its incredibly frustrating watching all the action especially as we’ve now missed a weather window and will have to wait for another one.

The M62 motorway passes Booth Wood Reservoir and winds itself around the infamous Stott Hall Farm nicknamed The Little House on the Prarie, on its way to the highest point at Windy Hill, 1221 feet above sea level. Picture Tony Johnson

With acres and acres of good grass getting flattened by the wind and rain, Paul’s mood has not been the best and whilst all the lambing jobs are done and dusted, the weather has turned against us again.

The little guy is desperate to start his favourite job of bale wrapping but until the weather sorts itself out, he’ll just have to wait.

Dotti is making a slow recovery from her unfortunate running with an adder. A huge area of necrotic tissue has come away at the top of one of her legs leaving a nasty wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s rubbed her face raw and most of the skin has come away leaving her looking pretty grim. She does, however, continue to eat and although she’s not a pretty sight, I’m hoping she’s on the right side of recovery.

With only a month to go before our favourite show of the year, The Great Yorkshire, sheep preparation is well under way.

The Leicesters are finally free of their wool, a bit later than I’d hoped and halter training is full steam ahead with the Zwartble. The first hurdle of actually getting a halter on Lily, the little guy’s Zwartble shearling was exciting to say the least.

Thankfully after some man handling, upturned corn buckets and a few choice words from Paul, it was on. She stood in the corner of the pen with steam coming out of her ears and a wildly defiant glare on her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next minute or so was somewhat of a blur as she exploded off all fours and knocked everyone and everything out of the way.

The little guy clung on for dear life as she careered around sending straw flying, snapping her head angrily this way and that to try and get rid of the halter.

There was a degree of laughter, shocked laughter I might add and a fair few expletives but she finally gave up and planted herself rigidly in the corner.

The two Leicester ewes were also rooted to the spot, eyes out on stalks, alarmed at the chaos the black whirlwind had just caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a brief moment of quiet before Lily exploded again, catching the little guy off guard and swiping his feet clean out from under him.

He lay flattened in the straw with a look of surprise on his ruddy cheeks before leaping to his feet and declaring halter training was over for the day and he would be back at it tomorrow.