The welfare state won’t be there for people who really need it in the future if we carry on as we have been - Liz Kendall

Getting Britain Working is central to the Government’s Plan for Change. It is vital to delivering higher living standards in every part of Britain and it is vital to achieving the number one mission of this Government, which is growing the economy but Getting Britain Working is about so much more than this.

It is about giving people the dignity and self-respect that we know good work brings. It’s about improving the health of the nation, because we know good work is good for people’s mental and physical health – and can help reduce pressure on the NHS.

Getting Britain Working is critical to driving down child poverty and ensuring every child starts school ready to learn – perhaps the single most important step to transforming equality and opportunity in this country and the scale and urgency of our task is there for all to see.

Nearly one in 10 people of working age are now on at least one sickness or disability benefit. A near record 2.8 million people are out of work due to long-term sickness.

One million young people are not in education, employment or training – that’s more than one in eight of our young people - with all the long-term consequences this brings for their future health, job prospects and earnings potential.

And 300,000 people with health conditions are falling out of work every single year, piling up even greater problems for the future.

And the result is millions of people who could work written off and denied the chance to build a better life, with all these challenges far worse in parts of the Midlands and the North, whose economies were decimated in the 1980s and 1990s when whole industries closed, and who have never been given the investment, support and opportunity they need to recover.

Taxpayers have been left paying billions more on the cost of Conservative failure, with the benefits bill for sickness and disability up £20bn since the pandemic and set to rise by a further £18bn by the end of this Parliament, unless we change course. And the truth is, it doesn’t have to be this way.

We are the only economy in the G7 whose employment rate still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. Spending on sickness and disability benefits in most other comparable countries is either stable or falling since the pandemic, yet ours continues to inexorably rise. The truth is welfare reform is never easy and it is rarely popular. Perhaps especially for Labour governments. But no responsible Labour government can resile from taking decisions because they are too difficult because this is not good enough for the people we came into politics to serve. So, we will reform the welfare state. Just as great reforming Labour governments have done in the past.

Now we know change is possible, because we have done it before. Take the fight for women’s equality in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. It was Labour women MPs and trade unionists who campaigned for and then legislated to transform opportunities for women.

We must now bring the same focus, energy and commitment to doing the same for sick and disabled people. Reforming the welfare state to offer them the same rights and chances to work as anybody else.

When the welfare state was created, average life expectancy was 65, and the most common cause of illness and death was infectious diseases and accidents. Now, average life expectancy is around 80 and one in seven babies born today is likely to live to 100.

Back then, disability was the exception. Now, one in four of us self-reports as disabled. And one in three of us will have a long-term health condition but the welfare state has simply not kept pace with these changes.

Our benefits system in particular forces too many sick and disabled people into a binary choice of can or can't work – when we know many people’s physical and mental health conditions fluctuate, and many sick and disabled people want to, and need to, work.

The system then writes people off, and traps them, without offering any help or support.

The number of people on the health top up of Universal Credit is set to rise by 50 per cent to three million by the end of the decade. The number of people on Personal Independence Payments is set to more than double to 4.3 million. There are now 1,000 new PIP awards every single day.

This is not sustainable or fair – for the people who need support and for taxpayers. So, unless we reform the system to help those who can work to do so. Unless we get social security spending on a more sustainable footing. And unless we ensure public money is focused on those with the greatest need and is spent in ways that have the best chance of improving people’s lives.

The risk is the welfare state won’t be there for people who really need it in future. That is why we are grasping the nettle of reform.