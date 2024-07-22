The work of rebuilding the Armed Forces has begun but it will take time - Luke Pollard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet for far too long, the Ministry of Defence and Government strategies have not given enough value to space and cyber that they should have. And neither have they given enough value to those people who work in them either.

If we are to get Britain’s fighting forces fit to deter our adversaries, and defeat them if necessary, we must be ready for the profound step-changes in warfare that we are seeing in our increasingly fast-evolving, volatile, and contested world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need to be a truly integrated force, equipped for ‘all domain warfare’. Multi domain integration (MDI) is not enough. I see MDI as a journey that takes us to a destination. That destination is all domain warfare, where to win we control space, cyber, electronic spectrums, as well as air, land and sea in a single joined up approach.

Luke Pollard is Minister for the Armed Forces. PIC: UK Parliament

That is the change that we are determined to bring to defence, to support those people in defence who are already working on that.

If we ever needed reminding about the outstanding work that our servicemen and women of our air, space and cyber forces do, then 2024 has given us plenty of examples.

From protecting UK and NATO airspace 24/7/365, to operating seamlessly with allies to conduct precision strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen; intercepting Iranian missiles and drones launched against Israel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From training Ukrainian F-16 pilots and lighting up the sky for the anniversary of D-Day to thwarting countless cyber attacks; getting crucial humanitarian aid into Gaza, and conducting major exercises with NATO, and our other allies around the world. Showing that NATO is joined-up, capable and ready.

They’ve also kept our comms systems and intelligence secure and strengthened our alliances that help protect our national interests right round the globe.

Over recent years, the new Defence Secretary, John Healey, and myself, have raised concerns about real term Government cuts, and its inability to fund existing plans.

I’ve raised concerns about force size and capabilities; about readiness and resilience; about the state of defence facilities and the appalling state of military housing that we ask our Armed Forces personnel and their families to live in; and about the state of retention and recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And regardless of how much I would like to be able to address all these challenges overnight, we know it will take time.

But the work of change has begun across Government and that includes in the Ministry of Defence.

The Prime Minister has laid out an ambitious, yet deliverable path, towards rebuilding our Armed Forces, built on public service and collaboration and a clear understanding that defence is the first duty of any Government.

And that started with the Strategic Defence Review, that he announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That review will be overseen by the Defence Secretary and led by former NATO Secretary General, Lord Robertson.