The world order is being rearranged and it threatens peace - Daxa Patel

It is hard to get your head around how the USA and Russia can chalk out a peace deal involving Ukraine, without giving Ukraine a say. This is just as unpalatable as the US leadership wanting to ‘own’ Gaza by making Palestinians stateless, again.

European leaders have been on the receiving end of insults from the new USA political leaders and have been holding talks in Paris, to determine the new world order with Sir Kier Starmer saying any Ukraine peace deal would require a “US backstop” to prevent Russia from attacking its neighbours again.

Vladimir Putin is having his cake and eating it with talks of Russia coming back to the G7. I am all for positive reinforcement for good behaviour but appeasement for bad behaviour is not leadership, it is weak and short-sighted. I’d even say pathetic.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, greets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrives for an informal meeting of leaders. PIC: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

If the new US leadership needs the benefit of doubt for its short-sighted approach, then we must acknowledge the world’s resilience and its ability to cope was already compromised before they came to power with the Russian invasion in Ukraine now at its third-year anniversary. By the same token, so was the precariousness of the Middle East, but matters have been made worse by the new transactional dealmaking, all in pursuit of serving their own interests.

The hallmark of good leadership is in how it treats its vulnerable. The children and the elderly of these wars have suffered atrocities and will continue to do so while leaders score points to show who is mightier.

Listening to an interview with the Canadian PM candidate, Mark Carney, who used to be the Governor of the Bank of England, I wondered how the new world order now needs more Volodymyr Zelenskys, leaders who are not career politicians, because they are likely to be honest decision makers.

Here is a golden opportunity for our PM to step up and be the dealmaker by working with other European leaders so that Ukraine is not abandoned to be taken again by Russia in a few years’ time. The hastily convened meeting with European leaders in Paris is the right step. The UK and Europe need to be involved when it comes to security guarantees to deter Russia. It cannot be left to the US and Russia to do the ‘peace’ deal, it needs Europe. Putin despises NATO and will wage war against Europe if it does not stand up.

All said and done, talking is not enough as when it comes to putting our money where our mouth is we must be realistic. There are domestic issues but that can be said of all countries who are keen to see ‘real’ peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

But in Britain we have a weak opposition which looks more likely to be replaced by the Reform Party. We also have problems with the armed forces, as inevitably peace-keeping troops will be needed and with the cuts in defence spending over the years it means getting our military into shape would not come easily or without considerable costs.

If there is a dire need for moral and courageous leadership it is now, and it seems to be an opportunity for our PM to take a lead in peace-keeping efforts and be on the right side of world peace. Proportionate and selective contribution is needed by world leaders as the stakes are high.

Irresponsible behaviour is something we have come to expect from some leaders, but since there is a determination to protect self-interest at the costs of world class peace, it is down to all other leaders who can read between the lines to stand up, and defend peace that was hard fought for by all those who sacrificed their lives during the previous world wars.

It is bizarre that non-parties are making concessions when Ukraine is left outside in the cold. It is equally outrageous that Palestinians should be asked to leave their land because Israeli leadership has failed to defend its people.

As the complexities of this new world order unfold before us, the call for strong, ethical leadership has never been more urgent. It is a pivotal moment, requiring leaders across the globe to transcend personal or national gain and truly champion the cause of peace. We must remember that the most profound victories are those shared in unity, achieved through cooperation and sustained by mutual respect.

Our leaders need to embody the essence of true diplomacy while recognising that global peace is fragile yet indispensable. After all, history will not only judge our actions but remember the spirit in which we acted. Focus on crafting a legacy of hope, stability and lasting peace for future generations. The world is watching, and together, we can assure that peace is not just a fleeting dream but a tangible reality.