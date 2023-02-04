Like buses (but unlike trains), we’ve had two novel therapies arrive in close succession. The first, recounted recently in this column, was a new treatment using a bright blue light and an orange chromophore gel. It seems to be helping improve indolent skin conditions and the successes continue to add up.

The second was just as exciting but before I got to use it, a virtual meeting was required. I’ve not had a “Zoom” meeting for some time, now normal meetings are deemed safe. However, in some circumstances, the huge savings in both time and travel make a Zoom event appealing, if not essential. On Friday, my virtual companion was on the far side of Europe, in Poland in fact, so a real meeting was virtually impossible.

Maciej and I were discussing the new invention developed by his company. The product is called “Wimba” and its techniques, I’m told, are based on the twin modern miracles of 3-D printing and “Augmented Reality”. Maciej’s company promise to analyse measurements and video clips of the lower limb of a lame dog and create a bespoke orthotic support, specific to the dog’s defective limb. The first tranche of development is aimed at helping to support a nasty problem called “carpal hyperextension”. This is where the wrist (the joint in the front leg above the foot) extends more than it should, because of slack ligamentous support behind the carpal joint. It’s a horrible condition in which dogs have near constant pain and shift the weight intermittently from one foot to the other, like a guilty school boy in front of the headmaster. The surgical correction is serious and involved, with a length recovery, so any option to avoid this will be good.

As soon as I met the people from the new company at a conference a month ago, I knew they were onto a winner.

Julian Norton, The Yorkshire Vet has been trialling new, modern techniques again at his practice.

“At first, we focus on the carpal joint,” the MD explained personably. “But we aim to make supports for other joints. And also, shoes. Hard ones for town and soft ones for the countryside.” It sounded like all avenues had been explored and options covered.

“What a brilliant idea,” I effused. Before long, we’d exchanged email details, a package had arrived with the equipment and said Zoom meeting had been fixed up.

I had a candidate in mind and, Zoom over, called her owner, hoping she would be a willing first volunteer.

“How is Willow getting on?” I asked. She was coping OK, although some days she didn’t want to go for a walk. She was happier to lie on the sofa. I explained the invention and the process and we arranged an appointment to investigate. I showed Willow’s owner the videos and photos and arranged the little motorised buggy, as I had been instructed. I explained that, with my mobile phone attached and set in video-mode, the buggy would complete a circumnavigation of Willow’s lower limb, recording the angles and nuances of her lower leg. She’d wear a tight-fitting sock, a bit like a snug version of a leg warmer to smooth out rugosities caused by a hairy leg. Once recorded, this video would wing its way to Poland, where a perfectly fitting support would be created and sent back to Thirsk.

Would the Wimba way work? As I set off the little robot, gamely clutching my mobile phone, I marvelled at such amazing innovation. All the time I couldn’t get a tune out of my head. It seemed incongruous and yet apt at the same time.

In the jungle the quiet jungle, the lion sleeps tonight. A Wimba way, a wimba way…

