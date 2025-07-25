There must be a better way of resolving the resident doctors dispute than strike action - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior doctors - now called resident doctors - are preparing for more strikes, putting even more patients at risk. NHS England, a body soon to be abolished, is reportedly limiting ‘routine’ treatments so senior doctors can cover the work of their junior colleagues. But as BMA Deputy Leader Dr Emma Runswick told the BBC, this will inevitably harm patients. Senior doctors cannot be in two places at once.

We have seen this before in 2023 and 2024: senior doctors stretched thin, covering A&E, rescheduling appointments and trying to minimise disruption. But the impact on patients is unavoidable. Beyond the logistical chaos, there is a financial cost - senior doctors covering for juniors must be paid at higher rates. Dr Runswick said the NHS sometimes needs to “incentivise” doctors to provide extra cover. Really? Is patient care something that should require a sweetener?

In the private sector, incentives are common, but in the NHS, fair pay and recognition for those on the frontline should be the standard - not just for managers who justify their worth with creative spreadsheets.

Staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

So why are these strikes happening? At the core, it is about pay and conditions. Resident doctors received an average 5.4 per cent pay rise this year, after a 22 per cent increase over the previous two years. Yet the British Medical Association says real wages are still 20 per cent lower than in 2008. They want parity. But with the nation carrying record debt, there is little money on the table.

Some services are essential - users have no choice and no voice. Look at the recent sewage spills by water companies: executives get big pay; customers get higher bills and worse service. There is no equity. Medical care is just as essential. We take pride in our NHS, but the right to strike in such a vital service is questionable. There must be better ways to negotiate and resolve grievances. I sympathise with doctors, but not if their actions harm patients.

The government has a chance to make real change - curbing waste and holding failing organisations accountable. Why not nationalise water companies? As for the NHS, it is weighed down by managers who earn well but do not directly impact patient care. Administrators are necessary, but somewhere along the line, people in power forget they are public servants. Paying commercial rates in the NHS only makes sense if the results match and too often patient needs are not the top priority.

Putting a plaster on an infection does not cure it - just as renaming physician associates does not solve deeper issues. The creation of the PA role, often misunderstood by patients, has frustrated many doctors. Patients may believe PAs are as qualified as doctors or nurses, but they are not. Nurses and doctors have years of training; PAs are, at best, supervised apprentices. It is likely a team of non-clinicians invented this role to plug gaps, but it only adds another layer for qualified staff to monitor.

Much of the funding seems to go to management salaries. Their work is important, but are all these project managers and consultants truly necessary? Or are they just another ‘new role’ to justify budgets, while the real stakeholders - frontline professionals and patients - are left behind? We undermine hardworking medical staff when we allow bureaucracy to outweigh care. Resident doctors did not choose this profession for perks - they chose it to serve. Let us honour that by cutting the deadweight of unnecessary agencies and managerial staff.

Beyond the headlines and statistics, it is the human cost that often gets lost. For patients, every cancelled appointment or delayed surgery is not just an inconvenience - it is a source of anxiety, frustration and sometimes despair. Imagine living with chronic pain, counting down the days to relief, only to have hope snatched away by another strike or system failure. The emotional toll is immense. Patients are left feeling powerless, caught in a system that seems to value process over people.

But let us not forget the doctors themselves. Most resident doctors enter medicine with a deep desire to help, to heal, to make a difference. When they are forced to strike, it is rarely a decision taken lightly. Many feel torn between their duty to patients and their need for fair treatment.

The emotional burden of walking out - knowing patients will suffer - can be crushing. Burnout is rising, morale is low and the sense of purpose that once defined the NHS is at risk of being eroded by bureaucracy and endless battles over pay and conditions.

Looking ahead, the challenges are only going to intensify. If we continue with business as usual, the cracks will only widen.