There’s nothing better than the smell of well-thumbed book pages and the promise of the stories within - Rob Levine

Indeed, they may lose the power of verbal communication.

In a world of computers and Artificial Intelligence, I am concerned that children growing up even now are in danger of losing the ability to chat with their parents and each other.

I feel that reading books will soon be replaced by an overload of computerised visual stimulants instead – maybe it already has? And I wonder just exactly how many parents still read a bedtime story to their children, like I did over 30 years ago?

A woman reading. PIC: Alamy/PA

I know things have moved on, but it seems a terrible shame if that’s the case. I love reading books, for my own enjoyment, and to my grandkids.

When my children were little, I’d make up stories – off the top of my head to begin with. And one of the characters I created and they both loved most was – BOZO, a cheeky little magic carpet. A loveable character, who although he can't fly, he can make dreams happen.

This soon sparked an idea to turn the stories I’d tell them into an actual book other kids could enjoy too.

So, I did – and my children (now grown up) can now read the book to their own kids. Indeed, I’m sure my daughter – who has a toddler (and now a baby) will read the book to her son and daughter once they’re old enough to appreciate it too.

BOZO is, like me, well read. In fact, he loves reading books. He lives in a little carpet shop next door to a library.

Each evening, he slides under the door into the library to read all the wonderful books therein. In fact, he's read almost every book in the library.

He believes there is such a wealth of knowledge to be learned from reading – and I do too.

My children used to lap up the tale of BOZO and it was so great to make the stories into a book, one they could pass down the generations and instil a love of reading into their own kids – and later, hopefully, their kids too.

I do hope that in doing so, they’ll swerve the pull of laptop and tablet screens and continue to read books.

Kindles may be popular but you’re still hard-pressed to see someone without a physical book at the airport, or around the pool on holiday.

After all, there’s nothing better than the smell of well-thumbed book pages and the promise of the stories within. They can set little ones’ imaginations alight – and I love that my books have played a small part in encouraging kids to read.

Instilling a love of reading in children is an absolute joy. It meant the world to me that my own kids were so fixated by BOZO and his many adventures, and I hope to spread the same joy and love for reading to other children in Leeds, Yorkshire and beyond.