This Government is taking decisive action on retail crime - Dame Diana Johnson

In the past decade neighbourhood policing has been decimated and retail crime and street crime has surged. The previous government dismissed these crimes as ‘low level’ and they fundamentally failed to recognise the deeply damaging impact they have on our communities. As a result of that inaction, I have spoken to people all over the country who rarely see local bobbies on the beat and to shop workers facing disgraceful abuse while trying to do their jobs.

That’s why this Government is taking decisive action. We are working closely with police forces, retailers and local authorities to deliver a robust and coordinated response.

As many of you will have seen, this summer we launched the Safer Streets Summer Initiative, a nationwide effort to tackle town centre crime. Covering over 500 town centres across England and Wales, this initiative is increasing police visibility, strengthening the law enforcement response and improving coordination between police, councils and businesses.

Dame Diana Johnson is Policing and Crime Minister and MP for Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

It is already making a difference - bringing reassurance to communities and sending a clear message that crime will not be tolerated. Throughout the summer, myself and other Home Office ministers have been out with police forces across the breadth of the country to see for ourselves how officers are targeting action in hotspot areas, delivering joint patrols with local councils and offering youth diversion programmes to reduce anti-social behaviour.

As promised in our manifesto, as part of our Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee there are now named, contactable neighbourhood teams in every area, with forces providing a guarantee of a response within 72 hours to neighbourhood queries from both communities and businesses.

But we are not stopping there. We are restoring visible and responsive policing to every community. By next spring, we will already have increased neighbourhood officers and community support officers by 3,000, as part of our broader commitment to put 13,000 more officers into communities by 2029.

But enforcement alone is not enough. That’s why we are supporting the Tackling Retail Crime Together Strategy — a new intelligence-led approach that brings together police, retailers and industry bodies to address all forms of shop theft, including tackling the organised criminal gangs who are driving this offending. This strategy will harness the best data, share best practice and ensure perpetrators are held to account.

I have also been talking to many businesses who have taken up practical advice from the police on sensible crime prevention measures, including working with other local businesses on schemes like Shopwatch, which identify prolific offenders and ban them from stores. Clamping down on the opportunity for crime has an important role to play whether it’s shops, homes, cars or mobile phones.

Finally – we are passing new laws to protect retail workers. Our landmark Crime and Policing Bill will introduce a long-overdue offence of assaulting retail staff and we will end the effective immunity for shop theft of under £200.

Retail workers deserve to feel safe and secure, and this Government is determined to ensure that they are.