This Minister is in deeper water over non-response to floods in region – The Yorkshire Post says

Published by the Bright Blue policy think-tank, it reveals how the London Government’s handling of flood defences is compromised by Whitehall machinations.
Namely it points to a lack of co-ordination between Defra and the newly-named Levelling Up Ministry – failures that became all too obvious here in Yorkshire in both 2019 and 2020 when thousands of homes, and businesses, were flooded.
Yet what hope is there of this newspaper’s flooding manifesto, published in February 2020, or Bright Blue’s considered report being enacted when George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, still refuses to hold the Yorkshire-wide summit that he promised nearly two years ago?
The Minister might have forgotten his undertaking; this newspaper has not.
