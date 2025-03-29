This year Eid will not just be a celebration but also a plea for peace - Qari Asim

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This joyous occasion of Eid brings communities together in gratitude, generosity, and spiritual renewal. The festival serves as a day of thanksgiving to God for granting strength and patience during Ramadan. It is also a time for self-reflection, forgiveness, and strengthening bonds with family, friends, and the less fortunate.

The celebration begins with a special prayer, Salat al-Eid, performed in congregation at mosques or open grounds – attended by men, women and children. The heart-warming scenes of rows upon rows of people standing together in prayer and bowing in unison, regardless of race, ethnicity or social status, reinforces the sense of unity and brother/ sisterhood.

This year's Eid Prayer will be even more memorable as the BBC will broadcast Eid Live from Bradford UK City of Culture 2025; a historical milestone as this is the first service from a mosque broadcast on terrestrial TV. The episode will offer insights into the sermon, prayers, rituals and celebrations. Later that day, Celebrity Eid, also to be broadcasted on the BBC, will see well-known Muslim faces come together with non-Muslims to celebrate the arrival of Eid. Celebrating Eid on such a large scale, inviting viewers from all faiths and beliefs to join in this significant and joyful moment in the Muslim religious calendar, could not come at a better time. At a time when interfaith relations are fragile, mistrust is growing between communities, anti-immigrant sentiments and Islamophobia are rising exponentially, live Eid programmes broadcasted on mainstream TV highlighting religious and cultural aspects of a Muslim festival will contribute towards tackling disinformation or biased information about Muslims, and promoting wider societal cohesion.

Worshippers gather for morning prayers as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Eid ul-Fitr is also a time of immense joy and festivity. Families gather for a lavish breakfast, often featuring traditional sweets and festive dishes. Visits to relatives and friends are an integral part of the celebrations, where people exchange greetings of “Eid Mubarak” (Blessed Eid) and share meals. Elders give Eidi—money or gifts—to children as a gesture of love and appreciation for joining in the spirit of Ramadan. Homes are decorated, and many communities organise fairs, cultural events, and charity drives to spread the joy of Eid.

One of the key aspects of Eid is the giving of Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation meant to help those in need so that everyone can partake in the festivities. Mosques and other Muslim charities in Yorkshire have raised millions in Ramadan, which has been distributed to the homeless, refugees and vulnerable families in our region and abroad. Our local charity, Peace Matters, has also arranged for hundreds of Eid goodie bags to be distributed to children in several countries in Africa, as well supporting surgeons to go to Gaza to provide medical treatment to the injured.

Once again, this year’s Eid celebrations are going to be overshadowed by the widespread death and destruction in Gaza, in particular that ceasefire has now been broken. While families gather for prayers and festivities, many will do so with a deep sense of sorrow and excruciating pain, mourning the loss of over 50,000 lives and entire neighbourhoods being reduced to rubble. With water, food, medical care, electricity cut off for Gazan by the Israeli government, the resilience of the people of Gaza is being tested beyond measure. The scale of the tragedy and the impact on innocent lives- many children and women- remains a stain on our collective conscience.

So British Muslims will be celebrating Eid with a mix of emotions—offering prayers not just for gratitude but also for the people suffering in Palestine. Many communities have chosen to tone down their festivities, channelling funds and resources toward humanitarian aid. Instead of lavish feasts, fundraising events and awareness campaigns are being held, reflecting the deep sense of solidarity with those in need. Despite the pain in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen, and many other places, the spirit of Eid remains rooted in faith, hope, and resilience. For Gazans, this Eid is a testament to their unwavering strength in the face of unimaginable injustice and hardship. For Muslims globally, it is a reminder of the shared duty to stand for justice, extend compassion, and work towards a future where all can celebrate Eid in peace. It is an ongoing moral failure of the highest degree by the international community that the innocent people of Gaza continue to be killed either through relentless bombing or the Israeli government's starvation. As the world prays for an end to the suffering, this year’s Eid is not just a celebration of the end of Ramadan —it is a call for humanity, unity, and an urgent plea for peace.