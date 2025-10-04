Time for all of us to stand up to anti-semitism in all walks of life - Penny Mordaunt

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly, just how much Jews in Britain have to contend with on a daily basis and how their quality of life had been detrimentally affected. Secondly, how much good work over decades there had been between different faith communities in the same cities. When visiting one Hebrew congregation I was pleased to learn that the local Muslim community had immediately visited them to show support in the wake of the largest slaughter of Jewish people since the days of the Holocaust, to mourn with them and to reassure them that they would stand shoulder to shoulder with them in the trials ahead. When I met with that Muslim community a few hours later I asked them why they had done that. They replied “because after 9/11, when many were baying for our blood in the wake of that terror attack, the Jewish community came over and stood between us and the mob. We will never forget that.”

Both communities had shown leadership, both had shown compassion, both understood our shared community and shared humanity. Both knew what difference they could make. Both knew it was their duty to do so. That leadership can be seen in Manchester, and across the Yorkshire region, from so many. In the heroic actions of our police and emergency responders. In ordinary members of the public who’ve recognised it’s their job too to show support and stand up to those that would do us harm. This is the Britain we all recognise and take pride in. We can all give examples of how we have seen it following the 7th of October and after this Thursday’s murderous act.

But not everyone sees things this way. The Home Secretary was right to call the callus, violent protests on Thursday evening which took place in cities across the UK as “un-British”. Any protest that continues over this weekend calling for harm to come to the Jewish people while simultaneously drawing away police resources from synagogues and community buildings at a time of heightened security risk, will also be “un-British”. But we have to recognise they were something else too. They are a deliberate attempt to cause maximum distress to a community shaken with grief and fear. Some in the crowds were openly calling for harm to come to Jewish people, including death chants. Others, so self-absorbed in their own anger, indignation and desire to exercise their freedom to speak their mind, were completely blind to the monstrosity of supporting such a rally in the wake of a terrorist event that has rocked the nation. Both need a wake-up call. Their actions are those of antisemites.

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Those that encourage, incite and cause terror and intimidation must face the full force of the law. Those that are its passive outriders and enablers, who view their vile actions as simply exercising their right to free speech, need to understand what consequences follow and why so many of their fellow countrymen are rightly appalled at their behaviour.

Protesting against the actions of Israel’s government, or highlighting the plight of the people Gaza is a legitimate thing to do. That is not antisemitic. The right to protest and express views is one we should fiercely defend. But after the scenes on our streets and transport stations in recent days, no one can be in any doubt that this is not the sole driving force behind these protests.

Their nature is violent and intimidatory. The narrative is that Jews deserve to suffer and die. The permission it creates is one of the persecution of Jews, including physical harm against them, as a legitimate act. The platform it gives is to those who celebrate terrorism. And this is why anti-Semitism endures. It is not just the barbarism of an occasional lone actor at morning worship. It is cover given to him and his cheerleaders.

When I co-chaired the Commission on anti-Semitism Lord Mann and I asked very open questions to the Jewish community about what were the things of most concern to them? What were the things we could do to make the biggest difference to their quality of life? Some did mention security and additional help for the Community Security Trust, but for most it was the everyday instances they encountered when using public services, when being at work, or college, or on the school run that caused the most distress. What we heard in our evidence sessions was shocking.

How can it be that in this day and age that a teacher or an independent social worker has to choose between leaving the profession they love or enduring abuse and antisemitism from the very professional body or trade union they are required to be a member of in order to work?

On what planet do you have to be as a welfare officer, charged with the care and well-being of a disabled person, to think it is acceptable to call for that person’s annihilation at a weekend rally, then ask them for their medical records on Monday morning?

If you manage a gallery in receipt of public funds, why do you think that funding should continue if you surrender to pressure to bar any Jewish artist for exhibiting?

Personally, and well outside the scope of the Commission, I fail to see how Bob Vylan’s tunes are so catchy you’d happily fund him to produce more and turn a blind eye to his vile incitements to violence.

Finite police resource and the value we, as a society, place on free speech, make the Home Secretary’s job extremely challenging. But her objective must be to uphold our values and the law and end antisemitic rallies. Our security services and police will be working hard in the wake of Thursday’s horrific attack to combat what might follow and to try and prevent it ever happening again. I hope they deliver.

While the rest of us can’t contribute much to that effort, what we can all do is show the leadership in our own lives to dislodge people and practises that permit antisemitism and fuel terrorism. You may agree but feel that your life will not present you with the opportunities to do so. But it will, I promise you, every day.

If you work in our public services, if you have a social media account, if your union rep won’t support your Jewish colleague, you will have an opportunity.

If you care about the people of Gaza, or want to show you do not support Netanyahu’s policies, you will have an opportunity in how you decide to demonstrate those views.

If you live nearby a synagogue or Jewish school, you have an opportunity.

If you live in Britian, amongst so many people who are good and strong and know their duty to each other, you have an opportunity.

Ending this hatred is on all of us. If we take those opportunities, we can and we will.