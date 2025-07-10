Time for France to take meaningful action to stem the flow of migrant boat crossings

The Prime Minister’s approach to building strong relationships with our neighbours across the Channel should be applauded. Diplomatically deft, Sir Keir Starmer’s greatest achievements have been on the international stage.

However, it’s domestically that the PM needs to turn his focus to and one key area in particular is that of immigration.

The British public want to see an end to illegal Channel crossings. Firstly, because they recognise the dangers associated with it. Already lives have been lost with desperate people being put in harm’s way by unscrupulous smuggler gangs.

Secondly, it is the legitimate concern about the pressures that are being added to public services. The cost associated with welcoming asylum seekers is draining the public purse.

It isn’t about pulling up the drawbridge. Britain is a compassionate country that wants to welcome legitimate asylum seekers that it can.

Therefore the PM’s idea of a one in, one out deal makes sense in theory. In exchange for the UK accepting asylum seekers in Europe who have a British link, it can send small boat migrants back to the continent. But while Britain has gone beyond meeting the French halfway, it is time for France to do its bit.