Time for France to take meaningful action to stem the flow of migrant boat crossings
However, it’s domestically that the PM needs to turn his focus to and one key area in particular is that of immigration.
The British public want to see an end to illegal Channel crossings. Firstly, because they recognise the dangers associated with it. Already lives have been lost with desperate people being put in harm’s way by unscrupulous smuggler gangs.
Secondly, it is the legitimate concern about the pressures that are being added to public services. The cost associated with welcoming asylum seekers is draining the public purse.
It isn’t about pulling up the drawbridge. Britain is a compassionate country that wants to welcome legitimate asylum seekers that it can.
Therefore the PM’s idea of a one in, one out deal makes sense in theory. In exchange for the UK accepting asylum seekers in Europe who have a British link, it can send small boat migrants back to the continent. But while Britain has gone beyond meeting the French halfway, it is time for France to do its bit.
French president Emmanuel Macron needs to understand that frustration is building on these shores at what is viewed as a lackadaisical response to the migrant crisis. The French president has promised decisions at a Franco-British summit today in response to “our aims for co-operation and tangible results on these major issues”. The British people will be watching closely.
