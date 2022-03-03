Time for GPs to put patients first but are there sufficient doctors to meet the Government’s plans?– The Yorkshire Post says

GPs are being expected to provide enhanced out-of-hours cover.

Though Covid – and the vaccine rollout – has exposed an appointments lottery, this issue has been festering for nearly two decades since Tony Blair’s re-negotiated GP contracts.

The consequence of the decision to pay doctors more money, and without an expectation to provide out-of-hours cover, is the chaos of today where people choose, out of frustration, to either call 999 or attend a hospital A&E unit – even with minor ailments.

Yet the knock-on effect is hospitals coming under even greater pressure, with consequences for patients, staff and and funding alike, when more robust – and reliable – community care could ease some of the proverbial ills that inflict the NHS each day. What is needed, however, is for GP practices to follow a hybrid system of in-person, virtual or telephone appointments that best reflects the health needs of individual patients – doctors can certainly deal with more people each day with Zoom appointments and Covid has proved this.

However communication is key and there remain many occurences of telephone calls being left unanswered by surgeries – or a lack of empathy if patients can speak to a receptionist. Perhaps resource levels here need to be reviewed – GPs are the gatekeepers to the NHS and their decisions are critical to individuals receiving the most appropriate care.

But, ultimately, the question is this – where do Ministers intend to find sufficient doctors to meet these new expectations when one in seven GP posts are vacant?