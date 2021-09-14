Time for Keir Starmer and Labour to produce clear policies – The Yorkshire Post says

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer plans to publish a 14,000-word thesis into the party's future.

Evidence of the Labour movement’s deep divisions that were then exacerbated by Brexit and the pandemic, it also explains why Sir Keir has taken the decision to, once again, press the ‘reset’ button.

But there’s a risk that his 14,000-word earnest essay simply reaffirms growing doubts about his leadership because it will not resonate in those ‘red wall’ seats that Labour need to win back as a minimum.

As left-wing MP Jon Trickett, who narrowly held the Hemsworth seat at the last election, pointed out, former mining families will not be rushing to read the Starmer theseis. Instead, he says, they desire “concrete, punchy opposition to the Government”, and a clear policy”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

It is advice that Sir Keir would be advised to heed after his performances in the House of Commons last week encapsulated his difficulties.

A man of his stature should be running proverbial rings around a premier in Boris Johnson whose relationship with the truth is such an economical one. Instead the Prime Minister’s optimism – irrespective of the issue or circumstances – contrasts starkly with Sir Keir’s pessimism and unintended tendency to talk the country down.

And then there was the party of Nye Bevan, the founder of NHS, voting against the Government making extra money available for NHS and social care without being able to articulate what it would do if in power.

Until Sir Keir has the confidence to set out clearer policies, rather than oppose for opposition’s sake, questions about his leadership will detract from his attempts to form a credible government-in-waiting that can be respected by all at the next election when it comes.