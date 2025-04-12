Time for the Government to end region’s rail woes as Lord Blunkett’s review shows case for improvement
Parts of the Yorkshire are the Bermuda Triangle of rail - where trains mysteriously vanish leaving passengers in the lurch. The appetite for fixing the network in Westminster not stretching beyond blatant electioneering. But there is a feeling that things could be different now with meaningful devolution being rolled out across the region.
The White Rose Agreement between the mayors of South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and York and North Yorkshire presents an opportunity for the different authorities to work together on improving transport. The collaboration will help them lobby the Government.
The mayors, however, need to be backed by the Government. And the evidence is there in David Blunkett’s review that has been presented to Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.
Lord Blunkett’s review points out that Leeds had the station with the highest number of delays by minutes in 2023 across the UK. This doesn’t just have an impact here in Yorkshire but on the wider rail network.
Improvements to the network will have a ripple effect beyond just making trains more reliant for passengers. It would get thousands of cars off the road, boost the economy and aid the Government’s housebuilding programme.
What is needed is long-term thinking that goes beyond an election cycle because Britain’s stagnant economy won’t start moving in the right direction until regions like Yorkshire are provided with the opportunity that comes with mobility.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.