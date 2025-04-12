Time for the Government to end region’s rail woes as Lord Blunkett’s review shows case for improvement

Transport woes that have beset Yorkshire and the North for such a long time are widely known. Instead of fixing issues with the rail network in particular, previous governments have only provided a litany of broken promises further compounding the misery of passengers across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of the Yorkshire are the Bermuda Triangle of rail - where trains mysteriously vanish leaving passengers in the lurch. The appetite for fixing the network in Westminster not stretching beyond blatant electioneering. But there is a feeling that things could be different now with meaningful devolution being rolled out across the region.

The White Rose Agreement between the mayors of South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and York and North Yorkshire presents an opportunity for the different authorities to work together on improving transport. The collaboration will help them lobby the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayors, however, need to be backed by the Government. And the evidence is there in David Blunkett’s review that has been presented to Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

Leeds City Station pictured in 2022. PIC: James Hardisty

Lord Blunkett’s review points out that Leeds had the station with the highest number of delays by minutes in 2023 across the UK. This doesn’t just have an impact here in Yorkshire but on the wider rail network.

Improvements to the network will have a ripple effect beyond just making trains more reliant for passengers. It would get thousands of cars off the road, boost the economy and aid the Government’s housebuilding programme.