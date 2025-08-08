Time is running out for social care reform, we need action not more reviews - Andrew Shelton-Murray

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement of a new independent commission on social care earlier this year generated cautious optimism. But with its findings not due until 2028, providers are asking the obvious question: can we afford to wait? For individuals living with complex and enduring mental health conditions, many of whom require long-term, specialist support, the stakes are too high to justify further delay.

This is not a new problem. Over the last two decades, major reports such as the 1999 Royal Commission and the 2011 Dilnot Review have laid out practical, well-evidenced recommendations. Yet those blueprints were never fully acted on. Today, too many people are navigating a fragmented care system that is overstretched, inconsistently funded and increasingly reliant on providers operating on razor-thin margins.

Much of the national conversation remains focused on elderly care, but the mental health crisis demands just as much attention. NHS data shows a sharp increase in individuals requiring complex, tailored support, often involving dual diagnoses, neurodiverse conditions and histories of trauma.

The demand for placements at Malsis Hall bears this out. Like other care providers we are stepping in where clinical services can’t cope, but without proper funding or strategic support, the system is buckling.

The £600m pledged for social care in the Chancellor’s March Budget was a step in the right direction, but for complex mental health services, it barely scratches the surface. The costs of providing specialist care are rising sharply, and many providers are still waiting for clarity from local authorities on 2025 funding levels. Without that certainty, it is incredibly difficult to plan staffing levels, retain skilled teams, or invest in service innovation.

This is not just a care sector issue, it’s a business one too. The social care workforce is a major regional employer, and local services play a vital role in supporting wider public sector resilience, especially the NHS. Closures or cutbacks in care provision have knock-on effects: increasing hospital admissions, putting pressure on families, and disrupting local economies. A stable, well-funded social care sector benefits everyone.

Increasing the national living wage is welcome, but only if the additional cost is reflected in the funding passed down to providers. Right now, many are having to absorb wage rises without confirmation of future uplifts, squeezing already tight margins and risking the sustainability of vital services. Meanwhile, burnout and staff turnover are rising, particularly in roles supporting high-dependency mental health clients.

There is no shortage of ideas for reform. Sector leaders have long called for ring-fenced, sustainable funding tied to inflation and real-world delivery costs. A national workforce strategy, including mental health social care roles, could address retention and skills gaps. And more integrated commissioning between health and social care would provide better outcomes for individuals while delivering better value for money.

Throughout the pandemic, frontline care staff demonstrated extraordinary resilience, professionalism, and compassion. They deserve more than applause. They deserve a system that backs them to do their jobs safely, sustainably and with the support they need.

The time for reviews and rhetoric is over. Families, professionals, and individuals who depend on these services cannot wait until 2028.