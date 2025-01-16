Time to act now and to bring about a national revolution in social care - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This decision is part of our long-standing commitment to adult social care – it’s why we have also put an extra £29m above inflation into the care market and the care workforce since 2021. It’s a major reason why we have taken the difficult decision in successive years to raise council tax. And making savings to fund frontline services, including social care, has been one of the driving forces behind re-organising local government in North Yorkshire.

It’s now nearly a decade since I first called on David Cameron’s Government to pursue fundamental reform of adult social care, underpinned by a vital sustainable funding settlement, so that there could be greater certainty for people who use services and their families and for councils, charities and care providers.

Over the years since then, our council has used every opportunity at its disposal to make the case for social care reform: calling for pay parity between social care and NHS staff; being one of six national test-sites for charging reform; contributing to national evidence and lobbying.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting giving a statement in the House of Commons in London on health and adult social care reform. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

More than that, we have put our money – and effort – where our mouth is. North Yorkshire has one of the largest extra care housing programmes in England, offering 1,500 apartments, for sale or rent, with care available, in towns and villages across the County – places that over the past 20 years have become home to 6,000 people who would otherwise have moved into 24/7 care.

With the NHS, we have created a ‘flying squad’ of nurses and care professionals who work to turnaround struggling care providers. 28 have been helped in the last year alone, meaning that nearly a thousand people haven’t had to move to a new care home or start again with a new home care service.

At a time when other councils have been cutting prevention, we have increased it, through our Stronger Communities programme and our Living Well service; as well as prioritising money for voluntary and community organisations and putting longer-term funding agreements in place with them.

It's against this backdrop, that I am disappointed as to why the new Government is not pursuing a similar revolution in care on a national scale. Prior to the election, the noises from Wes Streeting were encouraging. Recognition that social care has a value in its own right and not just as an adjunct to the NHS; and that there are many examples of the wonderful work that care staff do, in contrast to the media headlines which often seem only to focus on the negatives.

Social care reform brings with it tricky political and technical issues, as both Gordon Brown and Theresa May discovered. And “getting social care done” is about much more than sorting out who pays for care and how much people pay, important as that issue is. There’s no point in just sorting out who dips into their pocket if there’s nothing left to buy.

So, the news that an independent commission on social care is being established and that its final recommendations won’t be ready until 2028 feels like kicking the proverbial can down the road. The facts are already well-known.

And whilst this announcement came with a welcome extra £86m for home adaptations, that’s a drop in the ocean in terms of what’s needed to see a step-change.

A surge in hospital discharges since 2019, a national shortage of care workers, NIC increases and other cost of living pressures are all impactive. We don’t hear as much about waiting lists in social care, but they are as much a daily reality, as in the NHS.

We are told that there is no money, but social care can be part of our country’s growth story. More people work in social care in this country than in the NHS. It is a growing part of our economy. It creates new jobs and businesses. There is high demand from older and disabled people for their share of the 1.5m homes that the Government is promising to build. Part of our second homes tax will provide such.

The one positive in this is that Louise Casey has been asked to look at reform. Anyone who’s followed her career will know that she gets stuck into difficult issues – and at pace.

In a recent podcast with the BBC’s Nick Robinson, she talked about having a Beveridge Plan for a modern age. Just as that Plan shaped our NHS, maybe a Casey Plan will herald a lasting settlement for social care?

Reform is complicated and will take time but we need a road-map, and a substantial down-payment, to get us through to 2028. Promises of jam tomorrow won’t fix the here and now. It’s time to act now and to bring about a national revolution in care.