Time to ditch the autocratic model of leadership - Dr Will Parks

However, the world has changed. Today's workforce represents a rich tapestry of identities, genders, age groups and cultural backgrounds. Employees increasingly expect more than just their salary. They seek purpose, growth and genuine care from their leaders. In addition, the challenges facing modern organisations require adaptability, creativity and collective intelligence rather than blind obedience.

I believe that we need a different approach, that of Graceful Leadership.

Graceful Leadership rests on three fundamental pillars: compassion, coaching and courage. These aren't ‘soft’ skills, as they're sometimes dismissively labelled. Rather they are demanding capabilities requiring significant personal development and ongoing commitment.

Dr Will Parks is the author of ‘Graceful Leadership - Inspiring hope, creativity and resilience in times of peace and crisis’.

With these pillars in place Graceful Leadership has a profound impact, particularly on psychological safety.

Crucially psychological safety demands that teams avoid the blame game when mistakes occur.

In my experience successful implementation of Graceful Leadership requires a systematic approach that embraces the whole organisation. Unlike traditional change management that relies on particular layers of leadership, Graceful Leadership must be replicated at every level if it is to be truly effective.

When leaders model graceful behaviour, there is a ripple effect that strengthens the entire organisation's capacity to think, adapt and recover quickly. Equally important, authoritarian behaviours also spread quickly, which is why mixing leadership styles across different levels undermines broader efforts, creating confusion.

Implementation begins with individual leaders developing their own capacity for compassion, coaching and courage through genuine self-reflection, feedback-seeking and commitment to growth.

At the team level, leaders model curiosity, frequently asking questions, making it necessary for team members to speak up. Regular one-on-one meetings become opportunities for coaching instead of just status updates, helping team members identify their strengths and develop their own leadership capabilities.

Success requires maintaining focus on long-term benefits whilst building systems that can withstand temporary disruptions. Managing the transition demands careful attention to both individual emotional regulation skills and systemic changes to metrics and reward systems that recognise relationship building alongside performance.

The evidence supporting Graceful Leadership continues to mount, from neuroscience research on emotional contagion to business studies showing improved performance and engagement. Graceful Leadership also creates more resilient organisations. Resilience isn’t about being unwavering in the face of challenges, it’s about quickly adapting by finding new solutions and developing new products based on meeting customers’ needs.

The choice is ours: continue with outdated leadership models, or embrace an approach that builds resilient, creative, and genuinely human organisations that honour both results and relationships.