Time to redress the imbalance and give the region the public transport service it deserves - Andy Brown

We don’t get anything like the same investment in public transport. In 2023/24 national government spending per head on transport in London was £1,313 whereas in Yorkshire and the Humber it was only £495. This has been the usual pattern for decades.

In other words there is a consistent reverse engineering of sensible regional policy. Any reasonable government should be trying to balance out the economy across the country and make sure that neglected regions get the greatest share of national investment. In Britain the exact opposite happens. Money is collected from northern taxpayers and disproportionately spent down south.

Again and again smart new lines and stations have been created as schemes such as Thameslink and Crossrail have been planned and carried through to completion at great cost. The latter came in at over £31bn.

Commuters get on a train from Horsforth to Leeds Station. PIC: Tony Johnson

As these shiny new schemes have moved forward the lines and the stations that connect across the north have been left to stutter into a shambolic decline. Links between important cities such as Bradford and Manchester have become known as a national embarrassment. Or rather they would be known as such if only enough politicians were properly aware of their existence and had tried to rely on the service day in day out to get to work.

It is way past time to start addressing the imbalance and to spend a much higher proportion of any available funding on sustainable improvements to services in the north.

Central to this has to be the idea of connecting Liverpool to Hull via Manchester and Leeds/Bradford with decent links to Sheffield, York and smaller northern towns. It is now well over a decade since the Conservative Chancellor George Osborne first popularised the idea of linking up the north with proper coherence. Despite the voiced cross party support of every party (except Reform UK) we seem to be still waiting for the start of any actual work on northern powerhouse rail.

The potential for improved job opportunities for people in the north is enormous if it can be made possible to live in any of our towns or cities and work in different ones. That is currently prohibitively difficult to do.

It is, for example, only 29 miles from Bradford to Manchester but the average rail journey takes around an hour when the service is functioning normally. Few people can rattle along from the squalid Bradford station on the rickety stop start line and feel confident of arriving at work at a reliable time.

The service quality not only limits job opportunities for individuals, it makes it harder for employers to attract the pool of talent that exists in our region. When people are reluctant to travel between towns, employers can find themselves so restricted in their ability to attract specialist skills that they locate their employment opportunities elsewhere.

Each time we hear the proposals for the northern powerhouse rail scheme it seems to be a little more watered down. We risk being promised a fine vision of a much improved service that will make a real difference to the region’s prosperity only to find that a few partial sections of the idea are what actually gets delivered.

Owt is of course better than nowt. Since we are not to have HS2 then we need at least to have the conventional lines that run from Leeds through Sheffield connected to HS2 near Birmingham so that we get improved capacity and direct services to places like Bradford. If we can’t have a spanking new Leeds high speed station then at least give us an international platform that can take trains quickly onto the continent via St Pancras and the Channel Tunnel.

But the most important thing of all is not the links out of the north down south. It is the links within the north and especially across the Pennines. We do not need over engineered vanity projects that cost the earth. We do need a practical focus on getting people from commuter towns into the cities and to move people between our northern cities with reasonable efficiency.

Whilst we are doing that it is vital that we simplify the ticketing and increase the coherence and the simplicity of journey planning. We need a single northern transport service planned and managed in the public interest. We currently have a chaos of separate and sometimes squabbling private providers that seem much better at extracting money from the service than looking after their customers.

Successful countries have many different regions where economic success is being driven forward. For too long Britain has relied on an over heated southern focused economy and neglected the once great northern cities. It is time to redress the imbalance and give us the high quality public transport service we deserve.