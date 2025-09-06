Time to reimagine the future of rail in the UK and connect Yorkshire directly with Europe - Luke Charters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an MP, he used the power of politics to shape infrastructure. His legacy is enduring as York is today home to the National Railway Museum, Network Rail and LNER. I hope it can also play a key role in Great British Railways.

I want to carry George Hudson’s legacy forward as we celebrate the two-hundred-year milestone of his pioneering of the passenger railway, by proposing a humble but bold new idea for the next chapter in the UK’s transport story, to bring prosperity to our region.

There’s growing interest in international rail in this country, with Eurostar exploring direct services to Geneva and Frankfurt and other operators looking to expand into the UK.

The National Railway Museum in York turns 50. PIC: James Hardisty

I welcome recent research from the Good Growth Foundation on the potential of reopening Ashford’s international terminal for unlocking opportunity in the South East. But you won’t be surprised to hear that as a proud Yorkshireman, I want my county in this conversation too.

I believe it is time to reimagine the future of rail in the UK where we connect Yorkshire directly with the continent, with York and Leeds acting as central hubs in a new European rail corridor.

As part of this vision, I am proposing transformation of the disused HS2 land near Leeds Station, where the site could become a dedicated European train terminal.

York, with its rich rail heritage and scalable infrastructure, would then serve as a vital secondary node, ready to expand the service as demand grows.

This is not just about faster journeys. It is about unlocking economic potential.

Imagine a service running from Leeds to Lille taking just three-and-a-half hours. York would offer additional capacity to support connections from surrounding communities.

This would mean villages like Poppleton in my constituency could be just five hours from Paris by rail, opening up new opportunities for tourism, business and regional growth.

Just as London once envisioned St Pancras and Stratford acting as international railway hubs, the North could do the same. An initial investment of around £500m could establish a European terminal in Leeds and fund rolling stock, with the rail city of York contributing to this mission.

The return on investment could be swift and significant. Running 50 services a week from Leeds to Europe could generate over 2.3 million passenger journeys annually, bringing up to a million new visitors to Yorkshire and the North.

As the MP for York Outer, I know this would supercharge our visitor economy from day one. It would drive spending into the local businesses I am proud to represent.

With York’s station ready to grow, the success of these new lines could fund further expansion. This would ensure our city remains at the heart of Britain’s rail renaissance.

These plans would also support Leeds Bradford Airport by freeing up capacity for longer-haul routes, while offering a low-carbon alternative for shorter-haul travel.

This isn’t just about rail, it’s about meeting our climate goals, cultural exchange and regional pride. For too long the North has been forgotten, but these plans could act as a bold bridge to continental prosperity.

Whether it’s Lille to Leeds, or Ypres to York, we can attract new visitors to our vibrant cities and towns, built around sporting success, extraordinary entertainment and charming countryside.

And perhaps, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II who visited France more than any other European country during her reign, we could name the new international station in Leeds after her.

But this idea shouldn’t stand alone. With Northern Powerhouse Rail announcements expected in the future, we have a real chance to rewire transport across the whole of the North of England.

Crossrail stretches over 70 miles across London and we could look to build the same in the North with the eventual ambition of linking Liverpool through to Hull. This could connect huge northern cities like Bradford, Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield, serving around 15 million people in total.

York, just as it was 200 years ago, could once again be a critical junction in making this happen.

This infrastructure would also allow British holidaymakers to reach the proposed European rail links more easily and tourists that are arriving in the UK to travel seamlessly between places.

I want my newborn son, just two months old, to grow up in a country where, 20 years from now, he can travel across the North with ease, reach the continent by train, and live in a thriving York.

As a dad, I imagine the day he waves goodbye from a platform at York or Leeds - suitcase in hand, heading off to Europe in search of opportunity: to live, to work, to grow.

Whilst Reform would cut Britain off from Europe, these ideas could offer our region a connected path to renewed prosperity and a gateway to new jobs and thriving towns.

Never forget that Labour developed the High Speed 1, Crossrail, and Heathrow Terminal 5, projects that transformed Britain. And it is only Labour who can do the same again.