Time to take back control of Yorkshire’s water network - Minesh Parekh

This is the same company that imposed a hosepipe ban in Yorkshire while leaking 95 billion litres of water from pipes in the last year alone.

The same company that dumped raw sewage into our rivers more than 68,000 times in 2024. The same company which was fined £47m last year for pollution and neglect – and still refuses to clean up its act.

Clearly, fines are not working. Yorkshire Water treats them as part of its business model – cheaper to pay a fine than do what they exist to do and maintain the pipes.

Water going down a plughole. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Earlier this year, the Labour government introduced legislation that would let it jail water bosses for their polluting ways.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said that “bosses must face consequences if they commit crimes’ and that ‘there will be no more hiding places”.

Record levels of sewage in our waterways sadly shows that there are still places to hide; that billions of litres of water are lost through leaks shows that rogue bosses do not consider themselves accountable.

Sewage dumping is not simply an environmental issue. Polluted waterways are a public health crisis, dangerous for swimmers, pets and wildlife. Microplastics and faecal pathogens now flow through our ecosystems and even into our bodies. The climate emergency will only make this worse: more droughts, more floods, more pressure on already broken infrastructure.

Nicola Shaw has made herself the poster child for everything wrong with our privatised water system: failure, greed and no accountability. Her £1.3m payout should be clawed back and paid out to the people of Yorkshire.

The GMB union considers water companies’ actions to be corporate negligence. However we label it, it is clear that we are all being punished while profits flow and pollution pours out. And unless we make an example of the profiteers at the top, nothing will change.

But we also need to go further. We have had decades of this failed privatisation experiment. 35 years of water giants riding roughshod over the British public. In that time, water companies have paid out £65.9bn to shareholders – money that should have gone into stopping leaks, building reservoirs and keeping our rivers clean. Instead, it has been siphoned off to offshore accounts, spent on private jets while we get hosepipe bans and pollution.

Water is a human right. It should never have been handed over to profiteers. The government must take the water companies out of the hands of the greedy executives and put them under democratic control, with leadership that answers to the people, not to shareholders in tax havens.

Where private companies pay out to their shareholders, a publicly-owned water system would reinvest profits into improving water quality and upgrading infrastructure. And with workers, users, and experts on regional water boards, the people of Yorkshire could oversee the restoration of our waterways after decades of systematic neglect.