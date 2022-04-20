Together for Trees appeal will help Yorkshire Dales - The Yorkshire Post says

Beverley’s Lindsey Chapman, known as a presenter on the BBC’s Springwatch, is calling for people to support the Together for Trees appeal, run by Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT).

Donations to the campaign will support YDMT’s work to create smaller scale woodlands said to have “immense value for wildlife, landscape and people, but are normally underfunded and overlooked”.

Schemes could include agricultural copses and ecological stepping stones as well as riparian strips along river banks that improve water quality and freshwater habitats. The fund launches on Earth Day, on Friday, and for one week people have a chance for donations to be doubled on The Big Give website.

A famer driving his tractor makes his way out of the farm near Kidstone Bank, Bishopdale, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.