Tories at war over Brexit as Chancellor Philip Hammond pre-announces resignation – The Yorkshire Post says

THE KEY question that will confront Britain’s new Prime Minister is this: Just how do they intend to unite a Tory party which is at war with itself over Europe?

A conundrum central to the downfalls of the last four Tory premiers – Margaret Thatcher, John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May – it now threatens to overwhelm the next PM before they have even moved into Downing Street.

Senior ministers say they will not serve under Boris Johnson if he becomes Tory leader and Prime Minister this week.

Philip Hammond to quit government as Chancellor - ‘I’m not going to be sacked, I’m going to resign’

This much is clear after Chancellor Philip Hammond effectively pre-announced his resignation on national television by saying that he would not serve under Boris Johnson if, as expected, the ex-Foreign Secretary succeeds Mrs May as leader.

End of innings for Theresa May after PM left stumped by Brexit despite cricket World Cup win – Tom Richmond

An unprecedented departure, he is not alone. Justice Secretary David Gauke has done likewise and others intend to quit their posts on Wednesday, immediately after Mrs May’s final appearance at PMQs, because they’re so appalled by Mr Johnson’s threat of a no-deal Brexit and don’t wish to afford him the satisfaction of sacking them.

Philip Hammond became Chancellor when Theresa May was elected PM in July 2016.

Power Up The North must not depend on Boris Johnson’s HS2 and Brexit mystery tour

Yet, while Mrs May’s removal from 10 Downing Street has emboldened Brexiteers who believe that they are now in the ascendancy, Remain-supporting Tories are being alienated to such an extent that they will effectively become the new ‘rebels’ on the Tory backbenches.

In this regard, nothing will change when the handover of power takes place – the new PM, bereft of an overall majority, will probably find negotiations with their own backbenchers to be just as troublesome, if nor more so, than talks with the EU.

All this at a time when the country at large is crying out for progress on all those domestic reforms which have been subsumed by Brexit. And, regrettably, the well-intended interventions of business leaders at the CBI, and many others, will continue to count for nothing until the Tories – and the Government – have a genuine unifying leader at the helm.