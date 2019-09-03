Tories can’t afford to lose politicians as talented as Justine Greening – The Yorkshire Post says

IT SPEAKS volumes about the tumult in the Tory party that a politician as talented and able as Justine Greening now feels that they can achieve more in public life outside of Parliament.

Not the first MP to take this decision, she’s unlikely to be last as politicians on all sides of the Commons become disillusioned with the leadership of Boris Johnson – and also Jeremy Corbyn.

Rotherham-born Tory MP Justine Greening attacks Boris Johnson as she reveals plans to quit at next election

And while her principled Remain stance left her at odds with Mr Johnson and the Brexiteers calling the shots in the Government, the Conservative Party has always prided itself on being a broad church.

Close Parliament over Brexit and you lose Britain – Justine Greening

Yet, as Brexit becomes more polarising by the hour, both Mr Johnson – and the party he leads – will become diminished if they can no longer command the confidence of moderates like Ms Greening.

Born in Rotherham, she made history in 2016 when she became the first Education Secretary in history to have attended a comprehensive school – an upbringing which explains her passion for social mobility and her ‘opportunity for all’ policy agenda.

A successful economist who held three Cabinet posts in total, The Yorkshire Post columnist is stepping aside as MP for Putney because she fears that the Tories are morphing into Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party – and that another election will not end the Brexit deadlock.

Lamenting an election between the PM and Mr Corbyn as a “lose, lose” for Britain , the same is also applicable to Parliament when individuals like Ms Greening feel so estranged from the political process that they need to leave Westminster on order to progress causes like social mobility and the wider skills agenda.