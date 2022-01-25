Tories' discontent mounts over National Insurance plan - The Yorkshire Post says

Discontent is mounting in the backbenches as Conservative MPs, already exasperated by the Government’s multiple embarrassments, also weigh up the potential consequences of rises in the cost of living.

By YP Comment
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 11:45 am

After calling for Boris Johnson to resign over the parties scandal, Yorkshire MP and former Brexit secretary David Davis, a senior Tory figure who represents Haltemprice and Howden, is now among those who want the National Insurance increase planned for April to be scrapped.

The rise is designed to pay for long-term social care reforms.

However Mr Davis has warned that Conservative votes in the North – where the party took various traditional Labour seats in 2019 – will “evaporate” unless the measure is cancelled, telling the Today programme that during the General Election many constituents told to him their central objection to Jeremy Corbyn’s party was the prospect of tax rises.

David Davis is calling for Boris Johnson to announce a u-turn on April's National Insurance rise. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller.

Former Brexit tsar Lord Frost also quit his role at the end of last year in protest at Government tax increases.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, however, said the country would not be “doing ourselves any favours in delaying” the increase.

It also comes as East Riding Council – the authority overseeing Mr Davis’ constituency – is set to increase council tax by 3.99 due to "extraordinarily high" budget pressures.

This newspaper has been unstinting in calling for social care to be a priority of Government.

The embattled Prime Minister, though, may discover that finding the money for it is another inconvenient pressure that could cost him dearly.

