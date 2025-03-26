Tougher sentencing needed for serious violent and sexual criminals

There should be no reason for serious violent and sexual criminals to get off lightly. It is clear that even to this day sentencing is simply not tough enough when it comes to dealing with the worst criminals.

As the parents of Sarah Everard say, “sentences should truly reflect the seriousness of the crime and give victims, their families and society a sense of justice having been served”.

Jeremy and Susan Everard, whose daughter was abducted, raped and murdered by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021, are part of Justice for Victims, a new campaign group set up by people who are closely related to victims of serious crimes which is being launched in Parliament today.

The voices of victims and their families are important. Couzens received a whole life order, which Mr and Mrs Everard “feel that the enormity of his crime was recognised” and just as importantly that their “daughter’s life was valued”. But as they acknowledge, there are many other families who are left feeling that justice has not been done.

A family photo of Sarah Everard issued by the Crown Prosecution Service. PIC: PA

An overwhelming majority of the public would back tougher sentencing. As Katie Brett, who is part of the group and whose 16-year-old sister Sasha Marsden was stabbed to death in 2013, says: “Surely if you take a life the starting point should be spending the rest of your life in prison?”

MPs should listen carefully to the families of victims and work cross-party towards toughening up sentencing for the violent and sexual criminals.