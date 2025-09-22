Tourism in Yorkshire could be boosted by an extra £85m a year, if phone signal and broadband speeds were improved - Andrea Dona

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which is a great thing for local businesses – especially small and medium-sized enterprises. In fact, we’ve been speaking to SMEs across Yorkshire’s tourism sector and they’re seeing enormous opportunity for growth. A combination of record-breaking hot weather, the rising cost of trips abroad and tourists increasingly extending breaks by working remotely while on holiday have all played their part.

As a result, more than a third of SMEs in Yorkshire’s tourism sector have seen an uptick in staycationers this summer. Not only are tourists coming in larger numbers, but they are staying for longer and this visitor boost looks set to continue well into September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But taking advantage of this opportunity is not easy. Scaling up for a busy summer can require more staff, additional funding and extra stock. Plus, for seasonal SMEs, it has to happen quickly, before they end up missing the peak.

Andrea Dona is chief network officer at VodafoneThree.

Connectivity plays a vital role in responding to this opportunity because, though welcome, more visitors bring a greater strain on connectivity across the county. What’s more, this is often in remote or rural areas where the network is already patchy, known as ‘not spots’. The impact on SMEs can range from seeing online bookings fail to experiencing card machine freezes mid-transaction.

Our recent modelling shows that addressing these challenges, by improving Yorkshire’s connectivity, could put as much as £85m a year into Yorkshire’s tourism-based SME community.

That’s because connectivity can enhance everything from marketing on social media to discovery by new customers via map apps, as well as seamless payments and smoother customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer, SMEs in Yorkshire told us exactly how poor connectivity prevented them from grasping these opportunities. More than a third reported payment systems going offline at their busiest times, while a fifth said guests were unable to book online.

With light physical infrastructure, SMEs rely on the cloud more than most. It’s often how they manage supply chains, keep across their books and stay in touch with customers. For many of Yorkshire’s sole traders, their business is quite literally run from their devices.

Therefore, improvements to network reliability and speeds allow SMEs to go wherever the opportunity for growth lies. Whether that’s popping up in new locations without fear of not spots or by adopting new, data-hungry technologies like AI-powered chat bots.

SMEs in Yorkshire told us they’d use improved connectivity to do more than just eliminate frustrations, however. They also see it as an opportunity for growth, expanding their online booking systems, linking up with delivery platforms and exploring new AI tools to enhance customer support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s one of the reasons why, as part of the VodafoneThree merger, we’re investing £11bn over the next eight years to build the UK’s best network. We’ve started at pace this summer, rolling out improvements up and down the UK, including in Yorkshire, so SMEs across any industry can contribute to a more dynamic UK economy.