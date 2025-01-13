Tourism is one of Yorkshire’s strengths that needs to be better leveraged

Yorkshire is not short of tourism gems and the sector is a crucial part of the region’s economy. It is worth billions to the economy. While the county has a lot to offer visitors, there needs to be a joint-up approach to ensure that Yorkshire is maximising its strengths.

That is why the new four-year strategy, developed through the Local Visitor Economy Partnership, setting out how West Yorkshire aims to build a better and more productive visitor economy is to be welcomed. The ‘Destination Management Plan’ outlines how West Yorkshire will build on its strengths to attract more visitors.

The region is an enviable position with the scope of its offer, ranging from rural landscapes and vibrant cities to heritage sites and cultural institutions.

This is obviously illustrated by Bradford UK City of Culture 2025. Bradford is the fourth UK City of Culture, following Derry-Londonderry in 2013, Hull in 2017 and Coventry in 2021. It started off with an electric, energetic and youthful display last week.

A Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture event that took place last year. PIC: James Hardisty

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, believes it will act “as a beacon to attract millions of people from around the world to our region”.

That is why it is important that the opportunities that come with Bradford 2025 are seized. Not just by the district but by the wider region.

The year of culture expected to attract over 15 million people and £130m of visitor spend in the economy, supporting the creation of 7,000 new jobs.

But it can be and should be much more than that. The momentum needs to continue beyond 2025 and the year of culture needs to leave behind a lasting legacy.