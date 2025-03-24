Toxic online influences on boys and young men can no longer be ignored

The world has never been more complicated for young people. The advent of social media has been a double edged sword in terms of communication.

It enables people to remain connected but has also given rise to toxic influences looking to warp the minds of impressionable young people. Especially boys and young men.

This is an issue that can no longer be ignored. Young boys and men, who have little contact with the real world outside, are having pernicious attitudes thrust upon them.

The former manager of the England men’s national football team, Sir Gareth Southgate, was right to warn about a lack of role models leading to many young men turning to “manipulative and toxic influencers”.

Sir Gareth said “callous” influencers online trick young men into thinking women are against them. And warned of young men “withdrawing into the online world, reluctant to talk or express their emotions” as “real-world communities and mentorship declines”.

The Prime Minister says footballers and athletes could be role models for boys and young men but added that there was also a need for inspirational people in communities.

Unfortunately, a lot of grassroots organisations no longer have access to funding that was previously available, meaning fewer and fewer role models for young men to attach themselves to.