Traditional middle-class lifestyles are becoming increasingly unachievable for hard workers: Sarah Todd

Goodness knows what new mud Sir Keir and his city-dwelling chums will throw at rural dwellers over the next day or so, but your correspondent is making a concerted effort to look over the farm gate.

To get the ball rolling, the other day there was a really interesting article online about the pigeonhole of being middle-class. It used to be, so the reporter said, summed up with holidays once or twice a year, eating out regularly, homeware from John Lewis and all the trappings that many mocked but secretly aspired to.

Solid savings, pensions and maybe - for those doing especially well - private schools for their children.

The increasing cost of a supermarket shop is adding to the financial pressures on millions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Reading between the lines, the artisan sourdough started turning to ready-sliced when energy bills shoot up 54 per cent in April 2022, then a further 27 per cent in October that year – leaving a lasting legacy of still hovering above pre cost of living crisis levels.

In addition, the Food Foundation says the cost of the average basket of groceries has risen by 27.3 per cent since 2022 and the Financial Fairness Trust (FFT) recently found that around 20 per cent classified by their income as traditional middle class are “struggling to afford food and essentials.”

Countless young couples, from all sorts of backgrounds, have tried over the past decades to create a comfortable, unashamedly traditional middle-class lifestyle. Now, however, it is interesting to ponder whether it is even a remotely achievable goal. Whether they would be better off throwing in the towel from the start and piggybacking onto the benefits ladder.

The aforementioned reports are certainly right about the cost of food. The other day a pretty average supermarket shop, with one £7.50 bottle of wine (reduced from £11) as the only notable luxury, came to a total of just over £200. With plenty for the freezer among it, it should last a while. But next week, as it does at the beginning of every month, £650 will go out of the bank account to pay for The Son’s university accommodation. It’s nothing flash, shared with two other lads. Because we have both always worked he gets - like his sister before him - the absolute bare bones of a maintenance allowance.

He always gets a job in the holidays to avoid running up any debt and this, of course, is how society should be.

Parents working hard and supporting and the students themselves putting in a decent shift.

Thing is, he is surrounded by so many who seem to get pretty much the whole lot - including drinking money - covered. Bet the odds on it all being paid back are pretty slim.

In Britain today it’s the same everywhere you look. People like us living with 35-year-old kitchens while those in local authority housing seem to always be getting brand new ones installed, plus bathrooms and often solar panels on the roof for good measure. These icings on the top of the cake seem to almost wink, saying ‘you’ve paid for these.’

Away from the squeezed middle, another sector worth shining the spotlight on is the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaigners. They do right to threaten the Government with legal action unless it reconsiders the decision to refuse compensation to the millions of women affected by an increase in the state pension age.

The Government has apologised, saying it “cannot justify” paying the £10.5bn compensation.

Yes, it’s a huge amount of money, but like those wronged in the Post Office scandal some payouts are just the right and decent thing to do. Especially considering, in 2023-24, that the Home Office found £4.7 billion to spend on asylum support, of which £3 billion was spent on housing those seeking asylum in hotels - an average of £8 million per day. Other eye-watering spending examples include £13.7 billion earmarked for foreign aid in 2025/26 and the UK’s net zero carbon emissions target requiring an investment cost of around £1.4tn spread over 30 years.

Mentioning these will go down like the proverbial lead balloon with many and, obviously, there are families, good causes and individuals in genuine need of Government support.

What we maybe need is a frank discussion about is the actual amounts. Should spending automatically go up every year - like public sector workers’ pay - or should there be targets to get it down. Maybe we need a referendum and ask only actual taxpayers what they want their hard-earned money spending on?